If you’re ever lost, Garmin’s Tactix Charlie smartwatch will guide you home

Finding your way around unfamiliar territory may be getting a whole lot easier. Rather than depending on your smartphone for GPS capabilities, you can now just look down at your wrist. Garmin has introduced the new Tactix Charlie, heralded as a “new-and-improved, ruggedized GPS wearable” that brings together special tactical functionality and mapping-enhanced navigation. And of course, because it’s a wearable, it also comes complete with fitness training features.

The new Charlie is the third-generation Tactix watch, and builds upon previous iterations of the wearable. With its full-color Topo mapping, wrist-based heart rate monitoring system, and advanced performance metrics, this may just be one of the most broadly useful pieces of technology you can place on your wrist.

“Designed for professionals and consumers needing tactical functionality in a wearable form, the Tactix Charlie has everything needed for these operations and everyday life,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Building on the popularity of the Tactix Bravo and the Fenix 5X, the new Tactix Charlie blends the best of both wearables to offer tactical and multisport features, enhanced mapping, and wrist-based heart rate in one watch.”

Thanks to the Charlie’s on-watch mapping and navigation features, you can simply glance down to find your bearings. The smartwatch also comes preloaded with digital topographic maps, and users also have the option of downloading and storing up to 16 GB of map data for various regions, as well as other sorts of maps like marine charts.

The Charlie also features a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter, as well as GPS and Global Navigation Satellite System support, which means that even in challenging environments, you’ll be able to navigate your way around. Similarly, the watch is made with a scratch-resistant black Diamond-like-carbon-coated bezel so you can go on a wide range of adventures without fear. The Tactix Charlie also features a black titanium rear cover, stainless-steel buttons, and an always-on, 1.2-inch sunlight-readable display with a domed sapphire lens. And because it’s compatible with QuickFit bands, you can select the style you like the most, be it silicone, leather, or metal.

If you pair your Tactix Charlie to your smartphone, you’ll be able to receive text, call, and email notifications, as well as calendar alerts. You can also personalize your watch with various apps, widgets, data fields, and watch faces via the Connect IQTM store.

The battery of the Tactix Charlie will last up to 12 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours in GPS mode. The smartwatch will be made available in the first quarter of 2018, and will retail for $750.