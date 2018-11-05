Digital Trends
Outdoors

Lime splashes $3M on a campaign to encourage safer electric-scooter rides

Trevor Mogg
By

Lime, a major provider of app-based bike and scooter rental services, is spending more than $3 million on a campaign to encourage its users to ride more safely and responsibly.

Called Respect the Ride, the effort appears to focus more heavily on scooters and includes: a multi-channel ad campaign reminding riders to wear helmets, abide by local laws, park responsibly, and stay aware of their surroundings when riding; on-the-ground safety ambassadors dedicated to educating local communities about scooter safety; a pledge for riders to sign that encourages better riding practices; and the introduction of a new fleet of electric scooters that feature bigger wheels, dual-wheel braking, and improved suspension.

The move comes amid increasing reports of accidents involving riders on electric scooters operated by a number of companies — accidents that sometimes involve pedestrians, too — and at a time when city officials across the country begin to lay down stricter rules in a bid to keep the services in check.

San Francisco, for example, recently banned rental scooters from its streets so it could work out a permit system to limit their numbers. So many companies had launched dockless scooter services in the city that the streets started to become cluttered with the two-wheelers, forcing officials to finally take action. Announcing the permits in August, 10 companies were denied, while only two — Scoot and Skip — were accepted.

On the issue of safety, Bloomberg recently ran an article headlined: “The Bloody Consequences of the Electric Scooter Revolution” that included details of a lawsuit accusing two scootershare providers — Bird and Lime — of gross negligence in the way they operate their respective services. The article describes how “hundreds of riders and pedestrians have landed in hospital with injuries ranging from severe gravel rash to knocked-out teeth, ripped out toenails, and detached biceps.”

Respect the Ride pledge

Lime’s pledge, viewable here, encourages users to ride its scooters with greater regard for safety and consideration for other city dwellers. It asks, for example, that riders abide by all traffic laws, keep within designated areas, and park out of the way of pedestrian walkways.

The first 25,000 riders to sign the pledge will receive free Lime helmets for their show of support. Over the next six months, the California-based company will also be handing out 250,000 free helmets to its riders around the world.

The multi-million-dollar effort suggests that Lime is feeling the heat from regulators and disgruntled community members. With so much competition in the scootersharing space, it knows it has to present the best possible image to be sure of pleasing city officials responsible for dishing out permits.

Indeed, when San Francisco recently issued its two permits, it singled out Scoot — a relatively small player in the market — for showing a strong commitment to safety, noting how the company plans to “educate and train its users in safe scooter operations with mandatory instructional videos, helmets included in rentals, and free in-person trainings.”

Lime made its name with its app-based bikesharing scheme but earlier this year added electric scooters to its fleet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
gm stops book by cadillac subscription plan escalade
Cars

GM’s luxury brand hits the pause button on Book by Cadillac subscription service

Referring to its subscription service as a pilot program, a Cadillac spokesperson confirmed that Book by Cadillac will cease December 1. Promising a comeback after making "adjustments," Cadillac said it gained insights into customer needs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Austrian e-car drivers get Go-Faster card, raising the speed limit by 30 percent

An Austrian speed limit policy amendment lets all-electric vehicles travel faster than non-EVs under certain conditions. Home to the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV production facility, Austria hopes to encourage more people to buy EVs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bentley super fast in car internet advanced connectivity 03
Cars

Bentley claims connected car bragging rights with super-fast in-car Wi-Fi

Bentley and Viasat offer new super-fast in-car connectivity for all 2019 Bentley models. Bentley Advanced Connectivity aggregates mobile operator signals in a secure virtual private network to support multiple simultaneous applications.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cars of the 2015 la auto show 15 mem 2
Cars

2018 LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show was once a footnote in comparison to the North American Auto Show in Detroit. Since the demise of Detroit's dominance, however, LA has garnered a great deal of significance. For 2018 the show runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 9…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
muji sensible4 shuttle bus gacha
Emerging Tech

Muji and Sensible 4 collaborate on ‘friendly’ autonomous shuttle bus design

Design brand Muji and autonomous driving company Sensible 4 have combined forces to design the world's first autonomous shuttle bus for all weather conditions. The Gacha shuttle will be unveiled to the public in Finland next year.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla summon feature remote control 20961217918 62dc590dba k
Cars

Tesla Summon turns vehicles into giant RC cars

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or control it like a big RC car. The feature should arrive in about six weeks.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
luxury car buyers switching to pickup trucks 2018 ford f 250 super duty
Cars

Former luxury car buyers turning to premium pickup trucks instead

Luxury car brands face pressure from a once unlikely source: pickup trucks. Ford, Chevy, and Ram trucks are selling faster than ever and the greatest demand is for the top-trims. High-end pickups are attracting former luxury car owners.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company’s ‘disturbingly long’ tunnel beneath LA

Elon Musk has tweeted a trance-inducing video showing a ride through the Boring Company's test tunnel that's set to be officially unveiled in December 2018. Musk described the 2-mile-long tunnel as "disturbingly long."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gm is getting into ebikes and wants you to help name them ebike
Outdoors

GM is getting into ebikes, and it wants you to help name them

General Motors has just unveiled its first-ever electric bikes and has launched a $10,000 public contest to help name them. Tip: It's probably not worth suggesting "Bikey McBikeface."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2JetZ
Cars

Hot Wheels is turning this insane, jet-inspired custom car into a toy

Hot Wheels has selected the winner of its 2018 Legends contest. It will turn the 2JetZ, a custom-made machine that exists at the intersection of planes and cars, into a toy and sell it all around the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR at Nürburgring
Cars

Porsche 911 GT2 RS retakes Nürburgring lap record, with an asterisk

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has reclaimed its Nürburgring lap record, but that isn't the whole story. Porsche turned to Manthey-Racing to produce a specially modified version of the car for its latest record attempt.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi anmated concept car spies in disguise
Cars

Audi gets animated with a cartoon concept car for ‘Spies in Disguise’

Audi went to the drawing board and mocked up a futuristic car that you might never be able to buy but you'll definitely be able to see in theaters. The car will star in the animated film 'Spies in Disguise.'
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 Hyundai Veloster N review
Product Review

Hyundai finally built a Veloster that rides as sporty as it looks

Hyundai calls the Veloster N its “reverse halo” car. Unlike a typical halo model, which pushes the limits of a brand’s performance, price, and styling, the Veloster N is made to be attainable.
Posted By Miles Branman