Why it matters to you Rather than carpooling, you could consider taking a LimeBike bicycle for a spin instead.

Bike-sharing may not be all the rage in the U.S. (yet), but there’s one company looking to change all that. Meet LimeBike, a nine-month-old startup that is bringing two-wheeled methods of transportation to cities across the United States; a startup that is now worth around $200 million. Unlike many other fledgling companies that seem to aim to solve nonexistent problems, LimeBike is hoping to reduce traffic while saving the planet, one bicycle at a time.

While denizens of New York City may be familiar with bikesharing programs like CitiBike, these initiatives certainly aren’t nearly as widespread in the U.S. as they are across the world. Sure, Mobike and Ofo have made headlines in Asia, but they haven’t seen as much adoption domestically. However, LimeBike could herald a new bike-forward age in America.

Unlike CitiBike, LimeBike is peddling a dockless system, which involves naught but an electronic lock on a bike’s back wheel. In order to unlock it, you’ll need your smartphone and the LimeBike app. Simply find the nearest bike using the app, then point your smartphone camera at the lock. If you have the proper authorization (which is to say, an account), you’ll be able to unlock the bike, and be on your merry way. You’ll be charged by the hour, and when you’re done, simply notify the app, and the bike will automatically lock itself.

Founded by Toby Sun and Brad Bao in January of this year, the San Mateo-based company charges a very affordable $1 for every half hour.