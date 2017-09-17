“Bike-sharing is not new, and it has been around for many years in Europe,” Sun told VentureBeat. “But we brought the model of dockless sharing from China to the U.S., where only about 1 percent of the traffic is from bikes. The goal is to make riding a bike very affordable, available, and accessible to everybody.”

Thus far, the startup claims that it’s seen more than 250,000 rides and more than 150,000 users. But it’s unclear whether or not the company will be able to reach its goal of 70,000 to 100,000 bikes across the U.S. by the end of the year. Because there aren’t LimeBike docks, some of these two-wheeled vehicles aren’t being responsibly put away. Some have been found in lakes, in trees, and sometimes, even atop building awnings. But here’s hoping that we grow up.