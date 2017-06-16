Nadi X helps improve your yoga skills with feedback you can feel

Why it matters to you If you can't tell if you're getting yoga postures right, these pants can help with silent correction pulses.

Tech comes to the rescue for yoga students. Face it, yoga is tough. Nothing else prepares you for yoga except more yoga. Cross-training is a wonderful concept that often falls short, and never so much as with yoga. Whether you are a football linebacker, a ballet dancer, a Hooligan racer, or a shooting guard on a basketball team — granted a ballet dancer would have an easier time adapting to yoga than the other three — yoga can help your performance. Yoga is also good for your health, but it will humble you first.

Founded in Sydney and now New York City-based, Wearable X‘s new Nadi X-activated yoga apparel can help you master poses by putting a little pulse in your pants. The full Nadi X solution includes three components: Yoga pants with embedded electronics, a small device called the Pulse that clips behind your upper left knee and controls the pulses in the pants, and a smartphone app.

The Pulse clip communicates with a smartphone in real time in both directions. The Pulse sends data about your movements to the phone with which the app’s algorithm uses to identify the yoga pose you are in — or trying for. The app then sends instructions back to the Pulse that direct the speed and intensity of the vibrations in various parts of the pants. The promise is that you will recognize what needs to be moved where because once you get it right, the pulsing will minimize or cease.

Even experienced yoga students and instructors can benefit from the Nadi X yoga pants because it is easy to get a little lazy and it is also difficult to know if you are holding a posture correctly without mirrors all over the place or a coach.

“I was never really good at yoga and felt intimidated whenever I would explore a new pose,” says Wearable X CEO and co-founder Billie Whitehouse. “Throughout creating this product, we worked with over 50 yogis across three different continents to understand the importance of alignment in time and space. We are proud to redefine what it means to be a modern lifestyle brand by combining fashion and technology.”

Nadi X yoga pants come with a Pulse clip and will retail for $300. Extra yoga pants alone (assuming you already have a Pulse unit) will sell for $200. Wearable X announced that the Nadi X products will ship in August and it is taking pre-orders now on its website.