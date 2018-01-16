Cultivate a healthy mind, body, and soul with the five best yoga apps

It seems as though there is a new exercise program or diet fad every year. We all want to be healthy, keep our weight under control, and keep those stress levels down to a minimum. If you’re always making promises to yourself that this is the year you will be healthier, but you always seem to end up breaking them, then you might want to try yoga.
Yoga has been with us for as long as we can remember. It isn’t a quick-fix fad. Yoga is more than just another way to exercise. It can be a profound change in the way you live your life. It’s a holistic mind and body workout that mixes stretching, muscle strengthening, meditation, and relaxation.
Are you ready to start making a change today? Say “namaste” to five of the best yoga apps for Android and iOS. If you want to improve your yoga skills, you should also check out Nadi X, the wearable technology that promises to do just that.
Daily Yoga
This app is suitable for all levels, whether you’re a yoga beginner or already advanced. You will find more than 200 guided classes dedicated to yoga, pilates, meditation, and even workout plans. The app guides you through step-by-step instructions so that you can master things like full splits, shoulder stands, and many other hard poses in a safe way. You can share your workouts and calories burned with Apple’s Health App if you wish. To access all the premium content, you can subscribe to a monthly plan at $8 per month or you can pay $40 for the year.
Simply Yoga
Simply Yoga guides you through a series of videos lasting between 20 minutes and an hour that cover more than 30 poses that you can do in the privacy of your own home. When you are ready to move to the next level, you can opt to purchase the full version of the app, which includes the second level of workouts, the ability to create custom routines, landscape mode, and no more ads.
Pocket Yoga ($3)
As the name suggests, Pocket Yoga is something you can have with you at all times, so that you can do it anywhere. With more than 200 illustrated poses and detailed voice instructions, Pocket Yoga is a comprehensive guide to yoga exercises. You can preview various practices and play your own music. The app will log progress every step of the way. Pocket Yoga is also compatible with Apple TV, so you can stream sessions via AirPlay. If you wear the Apple Watch, Pocket Yoga will use it to display the current pose, time remaining, your heart rate, calories burned, and a lot more.
Yoga Studio
With more than 80 yoga and meditation classes, ranging from 10 to 60 minutes at any difficulty level, Yoga Studio guides you through poses with HD video classes. It has a robust catalog of more than 280 poses, which should be enough for most people. This app can serve beginners as well as experts. It also works with Apple TV so that you can play the videos using AirPlay. The app lets you choose from a selection of background sounds or music, or you can create a playlist from your music library. If you want access to all the features, you can pay a subscription of $2 per month or $20 for the year.
5 Minute Yoga
If you don’t have enough time during the day for an extended yoga session, this app can help by offering yoga activities for five minutes. The barebones app is good for beginners, as it offers simple poses with a timer to make sure you’re doing them for five minutes. There is an optional premium subscription that you can pay monthly or annually. Prices range from $2 to $10 for a full upgrade.
