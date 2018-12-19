Digital Trends
Outdoors

Google’s new Street View backpack offers better imagery in a lighter package

Trevor Mogg
By
new street view backpack offers better imagery in a lighter package trekker 2018
Google

Street View is so-called because in its early days all of the imagery was captured by cameras perched atop cars.

And while Google continues to photograph the view from the street, these days the company is also keen to gather 360-degree imagery of places where its cars can’t go. Think Grand Canyon, Machu Picchu, Westminster Abbey, or the inside of the world’s largest passenger plane.

For projects like these, Google uses the so-called “Trekker,” which is basically a camera rig that’s worn like a backpack.

Google lends the Trekker kit to various organizations around the world that are keen to get imagery of their own cultural gems onto Street View. This week, Google unveiled a brand new design for the gear after listening to feedback from folks who’ve been using it out in the field. new street view backpack offers better imagery in a lighter package trekker old and

The main issue with the original kit was its weight, hardly surprising considering it tipped the scales at a body-aching 44 pounds (20 kg). With that in mind, Google has come up with a sleeker, lighter (though it doesn’t say how light) design, making it more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time while out on a shoot. The image on the right shows the old Trekker alongside the new one, which we can see is shorter and includes a smaller camera housing. The base, however, appears to be a little bulkier than the original.

And if you’re a sofa loafer who likes to hit Street View for the occasional virtual vacation — whether it’s to explore the natural beauty of Greenland, climb Western Europe’s highest mountain, or visit Argentina’s stunning national parks — you’ll be pleased to learn that the all-important camera has been updated with improved sensors for even sharper imagery.

Like previous versions of the Trekker, the new design can also be fixed to trikes, trolleys, boats, snowmobiles, and even ziplines.

Street View launched in 2007 and features an enormous amount of content from around the world, some of it is admittedly a little bizarre.

Interested in contributing to the ongoing Street View project? Google welcomes applications from organizations to use the Trekker to capture imagery for the mapping tool.

Don't Miss

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
ski helmet hardens upon impact colour maroon
Emerging Tech

Warm ski beanie instantly hardens into a head-protecting helmet upon impact

Wool hats are way more comfortable than hard helmets. You know what they're not? Safer. That could soon change, thanks to an innovative new ski beanie which instantly hardens upon impact.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best treadmills 61k1n36tz0l
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2018

Running can burn up to 900 calories per hour, melting away fat and strengthening your muscles.  Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying indoors on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market
Posted By Gia Liu
italian safer ski jump snowboarder
Outdoors

Need gift ideas? Here’s what to get the skiers and snowboarders in your life

You can't purchase snow, but you can grab your favorite skier or snowboarder some sweet gear this holiday season. We've hand-picked some of the best available that'll wow even the most well-equipped terrain park junkie we know.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
puma revives its 1986 smart shoe box
Outdoors

Puma revives its classic 1986 smart shoe, complete with high-tech heel hump

More marketing stunt than serious effort to dominate the smart shoe space, Puma is about to re-release its classic RS-Computer Shoe. The high-tech footwear from 1986 was a breakthrough at the time, despite its unsightly heel hump.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Best GoPro
Photography

These are the best action cameras money can buy

Action cameras are great tools for capturing videos of your everyday activities, whether it's a birthday party or the steepest slope you've ever descended on your snowboard. These are the best money can buy.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best water purifiers lifestraw lifestyle
Outdoors

Drink what nature provides with the best water purifiers

Looking for reliable water purification? Staying hydrated is important, especially when you are hiking or camping far from civilization. Check out our picks of the best water purifiers for your camp, backpack, or pocket.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Our favorite fitness trackers make it fun to keep moving

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
limes app based bike sharing service arrives in the uk lime e
Outdoors

Google Maps makes it easier than ever to find a Lime bike or scooter

Google Maps has added a new feature that helps you find a Lime bike or scooter in just a few taps. The feature currently works in 11 U.S. cities served by Lime, with more coming next year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Outdoors

Snooze soundly anywhere you lay your head with the best sleeping bags

A proper sleeping bag has the ability to make or break a camping or backpacking trip. Here are our picks for the best sleeping bags on the market to help you choose the correct bag for any type of outdoor adventure.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
biolite fire pit on beach
Outdoors

Best holiday gifts for the outdoor junkie on your list

Have an outdoorsy person on your list and not sure what they need? We've hand-picked our favorite outdoor gear with an eye towards the unique and useful. From high-powered headlamps to heated socks, we've found something for everyone on…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Outdoors

Rough it in absolute comfort with the best sleeping pads available

Shopping for a sleeping pad for your next backpacking trip? Don't buy something that feels like a cold slab of stone. Narrow your selection with our carefully selected list of the best sleeping pads available.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl