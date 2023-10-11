 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ninja’s new outdoor grill just got a big price cut for Prime Day in October

Aaron Mamiit
By
Cooking meat on the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It should come as no surprise that the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker is part of the ongoing Prime Day deals in Amazon’s latest Prime Day Big Deal Days sale happening during October. This event is closer to the holiday shopping season and a great time to stock up on last-minute discounts. The Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill currently has a $30 discount on its original price of $400. So, you’ll only have to pay $370 for this highly versatile, multi-functional electric grill. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase, though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already dwindling for this highly-rated product, with 4.7 stars out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker

Is a smart grill worth it? In this day and age, it definitely is, and appliances like the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker are among the top smart home gadgets for the BBQ you can buy. Among the functions of this multi-purpose electric device are grilling, with the same performance as a full-sized propane grill; smoking, using real burning wood pellets to create authentic barbecue bark and flavor; and air frying, which adds woodfire flavor to air-fried food while you cook them outdoors. With these functions, the Ninja Woodfire Pro is making a run at our roundups of the best smart grills and smokers, best outdoor grills, and best air fryers, all at once.

But what makes the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker smart? It’s the built-in thermometer, which can monitor the cooking progress of your food and alert you when they’re done. You can choose how you want your meals to be prepared, either by manually setting the temperature or by selecting from various presets. Every purchase of the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker also comes with two blends of Ninja Woodfire pellets that you’ll use for flavor, not fuel.

Related

With barbecue season in full swing, you should definitely think about buying the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker, as it’s down to an incredible price of $370 for Amazon’s Prime Day, eclipsing any previous lows. You’ll be getting $30 in savings on its sticker price of $400, but you need to act fast because there are probably a lot of other shoppers who are interested in this product. If you don’t want to miss out on this discount for the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker, complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
I was wrong. E-bikes are so practical, they’re a transit cheat code
An Aventon Level 2 ebike sits outside a grocery store.

Confession: Despite loving both bikes and gadgets, e-bikes never excited me. Compared to my bicycle, e-bikes seemed unfair. Compared to my motorcycle, they seemed slow. Compared to my car, they seemed impractical.

But with $1,500 federal e-bike rebates potentially on the horizon at part of E-Bike Act, I decided it was past time to reconsider. Not just because 30% off would make them way more accessible, but because the entire idea that e-bikes could be worthy of a rebate changed the way I looked at them: less as toys, more as transit. Had I written off an entire way of getting around because I was looking at it the wrong way?

Read more
Upway launches one of the best marketplaces for certified e-bikes, new or not
Man holding ebike from Upway in a field, lifestyle image.

This content was produced in partnership with Upway.
It wasn't too long ago that e-bikes were a rare sight, but all of that has changed, and rightfully so. Electric bikes are all over the road these days, and there are many brands either venturing into the technology, to launch their own versions of the sustainable transportation option or reiterating existing and traditional designs. From Aventon to Schwinn, or RadPower to Momentum, with so many opportunities, the prevailing question is, where do you go to find the best deals and the best information about these brands and their e-bike models? The answer is Upway, the number one certified electric bike provider and an official partner to many of the aforementioned brands.

What is Upway, exactly? It's a marketplace, specializing in e-bikes, featuring an inventory that's sourced from some of the best brands in the world. There are American brands -- like Specialized, Cannondale, and RadPower -- and European brands -- like Riese, Muller, and VanMoof. The best part is the discounts, offering up to 60% off retail, for a plethora of brands. Upway is on a mission to make sustainable mobility affordable for everyone. It's also one of the best places to go for a new or pre-owned e-bike, and here's why:

Read more
EcoFlow launches Delta 2 Max solar generator for home emergencies and outdoor adventures
ecoflow's delta max portable power station on a table

EcoFlow, a manufacturer of portable energy solutions, has announced the launch of the Delta 2 Max -- an eco-friendly solar generator that could replace your current gas generator. The device clocks in at 2,048 watts and should deliver enough power to keep your home running for two days as an emergency backup (or many more if you’re using it as an off-grid power source).

The original Delta Max was a popular item for outdoor adventures, as it could connect to the existing lineup of portable EcoFlow solar panels to juice up gadgets while out in the backcountry. That legacy continues with the Delta 2 Max, which features an upgraded lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a longer life cycle and faster charging.

Read more