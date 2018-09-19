Digital Trends
Outdoors

Inspired by origami, Oru’s newest foldable kayak is built for you and a friend

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 7
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak
Oru Haven Tandem Kayak

When Oru Kayak first burst onto the scene in 2012, the company immediately made waves in the outdoor industry. Oru’s origami-inspired boats were unlike anything anyone had ever seen before, offering solid performance from a folding kayak that could be broken down and stored in box when not in use. In the years that followed, the company introduced several new models, giving kayakers different options based on the type of water they paddled on. Despite those additional options, a tandem kayak remained noticeably absent from the lineup. That all changes with the introduction of the new Oru Haven.

Just launched on Indiegogo, the Haven takes everything customers love about the original Oru models and expands it for two. The tandem kayak stretches 16 feet in length and 31 inches in width, giving it an agile, yet stable profile. Oru says that the boat offers a carrying capacity of up to 500 pounds, while weighing just 40 pounds itself.

Once assembled, a process that takes less than 10 minutes, the Haven boasts a spacious cockpit that offers plenty of room for both kayakers. The boat can be converted to a single-person model if a paddler decides to go it alone. An integrated accessory track makes it easy to attach fishing poles, photography gear, or other items.

As with previous models, the Haven uses a series of belts, buckles, and hooks to transform from a flat piece of plastic into a fully-functional kayak. Once assembled, the origami influence at the heart of the Haven’s design becomes apparent in the boat’s hard chines and long keel lines. These angular features were incorporated to give Oru’s latest creation better performance out on the water, reportedly making it both stable and fast. Of course, the Haven also shares the ability to be quickly broken down at the end of the day, and can be placed in its own protective box for easy storage and transportation.

Oru had set a goal of raising $50,000 through its Indiegogo page to help get the Haven into production. It took just a few days to blow past that mark, bringing in well over $100,000 with a month remaining in the crowdfunding campaign. That means that the tandem kayak should go into production early next year, with delivery scheduled for April, 2019.

Oru says the Haven will sell for $2,299 when it begins shipping next spring, but early bird supporters can reserve one now at a discounted price.  As usual, backers are encouraged to understand the risks involved with any crowdfunding effort before pledging support.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Just $100 buys you this super-tough -- and very cool -- G Shock fitness watch
yi one smart coffee mug
Emerging Tech

Yi-One smart mug will cool your coffee just enough for you to drink it

Updating the thermos for the new millenium, the innovative Yi-One mug will keep your coffee piping hot, before quickly cooling it when you want to take a sip. Hurry up and take our money!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action cam is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
drops crop dust smart sensors img 20170220 101937
Emerging Tech

‘Crop-dusting’ drones drop biodegradable sensors instead of pesticides

The future of farming might involve using drones to airdrop hundreds of tiny sensors, called PlantCopters, which can keep track of crop growth, crop health, and surrounding microclimate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
conker home of the future city3
Smart Home

Ex-Rolls-Royce engineer looks to conquer the tiny home market with the Conker

Meet The Conker. Resembling a soccer ball on stilts, this stunningly stylish glamping dwelling will convince nearly everyone who sees it that this is what the future of living looks like.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
polar releases vantage m and v fitness wearables vignette feat
Mobile

Polar improves heart rate tracking with its new Vantage wearables

Polar launched its latest lineup of devices. Known as the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, both provide a new optical heart rate sensor, additional tracking metrics, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
honor band 3 news polar running program4
Outdoors

Take your workout up a notch with two new fitness watches from Polar

The new Polar Vantage V and M fitness watches include improved heart rate tracking, better battery life, onboard virtual coaching, and connectivity to allow sharing workouts through social media.
Posted By Kraig Becker
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ZenBivy Light Bed
Outdoors

ZenBivy’s new hybrid sleeping bag makes mummy bags look downright primitive

Ditch your traditional sleeping bag in favor of the new ZenBivy Light Bed, a versatile sleep system that combines a quilt, fitted sheet, and a sleeping pad to create a zipper-less option for campers and backpackers.
Posted By Kraig Becker
best water purifiers lifestraw lifestyle
Outdoors

Drink what nature provides with the best water purifiers

Looking for reliable water purification? Staying hydrated is important, especially when you are hiking or camping far from civilization. Check out our picks of the best water purifiers for your camp, backpack, or pocket.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up-to-date on Hurricane Florence’s path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Hurricane Florence's path towards the U.S. coast? This list of the best hurricane apps and websites with help you stay ahead of this or any future storm, and stay safe.
Posted By Ed Oswald
windproof umbrella
Deals

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. Can your current umbrella handle everything nature can throw at it? Here are 10 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now to help keep you safe and dry.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best GoPro
Photography

These are the best action cameras money can buy

Action cameras are great tools for capturing videos of your everyday activities, whether it's a birthday party or the steepest slope you've ever descended on your snowboard. These are the best money can buy.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
withings steel hr sport face
Mobile

Withings reclaims its brand with the new Steel HR Sport hybrid watch

After repurchasing itself from Nokia, Withings is back with the new Steel HR Sport fitness tracker. The hybrid sports watch may look familiar, but any resemblances to Nokia's Steel HR are only skin-deep.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
NFL Footballs
Smart Home

Alexa can now tell you the odds of the next big football game

Alexa can now answer questions about your favorite NFL teams and players, such as what team is favored to win the upcoming game or what player has racked up the most distance over the course of their career.
Posted By Patrick Hearn