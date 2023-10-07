 Skip to main content
This stunning e-bike is a quiet beauty built to last

Bruce Brown
By
The Priority E-Coast is a pleasant to ride in parks as well streets.
Priority Cycle E-Coast
MSRP $2,000.00
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“The Priority Bicycles E-Coast is a gorgeous e-bike you'll want to ride every day.”
Pros
  • Striking appearance
  • Quiet, smooth carbon belt drive
  • Hydraulic brakes boost stopping power
  • Low maintenance components
Cons
  • Higher cost
  • No suspension

The Priority E-Coast e-bike is ready for town and country cruising.
With a gleaming white finish, stainless steel hardware, and rosy-tan-colored seat, grips, and tires, the Priority Bicycles E-Coast e-bike gets plenty of attention just for its looks. But its appeal doesn’t end there. The upscale components selected for smooth riding, low maintenance, and long life seal the deal on the E-Coast. You will pay a bit more than average for this sparkling e-bike, but if you can swing the cost, you won’t regret it.

If you’re looking for a durable, cruiser-style e-bike for daily errands and fun rides, the Priority E-Coast is an excellent choice. You should choose different e-bikes for off-road scrambling or fast e-bike commuting in the gritty city, but based on test riding the E-Coast, I’m convinced you won’t find a better choice for casual rides around town, on well-worn paths, or on hard-packed beach sand.

The E-Coast complements the belt drive with hydraulic disc brakes that clamp on 180mm disc rotors for smooth stops.

On looks alone

Priority sells the E-Coast e-bike in two frame styles that the company calls Diamond and Step-Through. The Diamond frame has a conventional high tube and is rated for riders 5-feet-6-inches tall and up, while the Step-Through model accommodates riders down to 5 feet tall. I’m 5-foot-8-inches tall, OK for either style, but I chose subjectively, based primarily on looks.

When the E-Coast arrived, I wasn’t disappointed. Getting the bike ready to ride was relatively quick and easy. After watching a helpful video on the company’s website, it took less than 30 minutes for full assembly. If needed later, it’s easy to adjust the handlebar height and even easier to raise or lower the seat.

This belt sets you free

The Priority E-Coast's step-through frame does not compromise on sturdiness.
Bruce Brown/Digital Trends

Beyond the E-Coast’s appearance, the Gates Carbon Drive belt is the e-bike’s most defining feature. Compared to conventional metal bicycle chains, the benefits of belt drives include quieter operation, no rusting, no lubrication, and a significantly longer useful lifespan. Priority claims the Gates Carbon Drive belt lasts two to three times longer than regular chains.

The E-Coast doesn’t have a multiple-gear cassette with a derailleur and a gear shifter on the handlebar. The e-bike’s single-speed rear hub 500-watt electric motor has five pedal assistance power modes. You select pedal assist modes using plus (+) and minus (-) buttons on a display control pad, located near the left handlebar grip. You can also control the drive speed with a half-twist throttle on the right grip.

Components: The major bits

The battery for the Priority E-Coast fits securely beneath the standard rear rack.
As with any good e-bike, rider satisfaction depends on more than just good looks and an electric motor. The E-Coast complements the Gates Carbon Drive belt with hydraulic disc brakes that clamp on 180mm disc rotors with minimal pressure on the brake levers.

The combination of the E-Coast’s belt drive and hydraulic brakes removes much of the minor drama from riding and stopping e-bikes with metal bike chains, multiple gears, and mechanical disc brakes. Everything happens smoothly.

The E-Coast e-bike doesn’t have a front or rear suspension, but its solid frame, cushy seat, and 26-inch diameter by 3-inch wide street tread tires work together for a surprisingly comfortable ride. You won’t want to jump hills — even small ones — with the E-Coast, and you’ll feel it if you hit a curb or a roadway pothole,  but in general, the ride is fine for the bike’s cruising focus.

Cruising as it was meant to be

The Priority E-Coast handlebars are uncluttered, even with optional mirror and phone mount.
Bruce Brown/Digital Trends

Priority ships the E-Coast as a Class 2 e-bike, which limits the top speed to 20 mph, but you can use the display control buttons to unlock 28 mph, if Class 3 e-bikes are legal in your state. I pushed it to that speed just to make sure it would reach it, but I found Class 3 mode more useful to comfortably maintain a speed of about 24 mph as I cruised in town, in my neighborhood, and in nearby parks.

The 576-watt-hour battery that powers the E-Coast tucks under the rear rack. You can unlock the battery to remove it from the frame for security and you can charge the battery off or on the bike with the included charger.

How far will good looks take you?

Priority says the E-Coast’s should reach 20 to 60 miles with a full charge, but as usual, those numbers can vary drastically based on everything from terrain to rider weight. If you rely heavily on throttle use only and go as fast as the bike will take you, you’ll end up on the shorter side, while contributing some pedaling and sticking to slower speeds can help take you the furthest.

When you run out of battery power, you can of course still pedal the E-Coast manually. It’s easy enough on flat ground, but I quickly found that pedaling on even moderate grades wasn’t fun. The E-Coast weighs 57 pounds as tested, which is about 10 pounds less than average e-bikes, but you still won’t want to pedal it without power assistance. On the other hand, when riding with battery power, the E-Coast did an excellent job climbing our steep driveway.

A premium ride

The Priority E-Coast is a pleasant to ride in parks as well streets.
It’s easy to recommend the Priority Bicycles E-Coast to anyone who wants an eye-catching e-bike that rides quietly and smoothly. The E-Coast’s $2,000 price will give some buyers pause, and you can certainly find excellent budget e-bikes for half the price. But the E-Coast’s good looks, low maintenance requirements, and long-lasting drive components are definitely worth the premium.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Contributing Editor
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Commerce teams. Bruce uses smart devices…
Spinciti’s Amsterdam e-bike offers speed and range at an affordable price
spincitis amsterdam e bike offers speed and range at an affordable price spinciti 1

The past few years have seen the demand for electric bikes grow from a niche market into the hottest trend in cycling. Over that time, we've also seen an overwhelming number of new models hit the market, from both traditional bike manufacturers and completely new companies. As a result, it has become increasingly more difficult for new e-bike models to stand out in the crowded field. Nowadays, if you want to grab the attention of potential customers, you need to offer something that provides good performance and range at an affordable price. That appears to be exactly the approach that a company called Spinciti has taken with its first model, which debuted on Indiegogo today.

Dubbed the Amsterdam, the new bike offers riders several options when it comes to customizability. Not only does it offer two different frame styles —a hybrid cyclocross and a lightweight mountain bike version — but it also comes with three different size motors too. The rear-hub mounted drive system is available in 250W, 350W, and 500W versions, which are good for speeds of 20, 25, and 28 miles per hour respectively. The swappable battery, which blends in nicely into the bike's alloy frame, provides up to 50 miles of range on a single charge as well.

Read more
Vintage Electric honors Shelby with limited-edition e-bike for Cobra fans
Vintage Shelby Electric e-bike 5

Vintage Electric announced a limited-edition high-performance e-bike just ahead of the November 15, 2019, theater release of Ford v Ferrari. The film recounts the full-on effort by Carroll Shelby to build a Ford race car to take on Ferrari, the perennial winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. The Vintage Electric Shelby is a 36-mph e-bike with paint, finishes, and design details closely fashioned after the auto builder's personal 289 Cobra.

Introducing the Limited Edition Vintage Electric Shelby Bicycle
Vintage Electric founder and lead designer Andrew Davidge consulted with Aaron Shelby, the auto legend's grandson, while developing the limited edition. Inspired by the 289 Cobra, the Vintage Electric Shelby has matching blue metallic N6 paint with matte black racing stripes, the Shelby logo, and Cobra badging.

Read more
Juiced Bikes Scorpion, a moped-style e-bike, packs performance, safety, comfort
juiced bikes scorpion moped style e bike packs performance safety and comfort two

Chula Vista, California-based Juiced Bikes announced the Scorpion, a retro moped-style e-bike with a 28 mph top speed and a riding range of 45 to 75 miles. Equipped with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and puncture-resistant 20 x 4-inch fat street tires, the Scorpion is available for pre-order beginning today.

All New SCORPION from Juiced Bikes

Read more