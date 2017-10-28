Legs of Steel ski team builds ‘biggest jump ever’ for new film

Why it matters to you The Legs of Steel ski team present Same Difference, a ski film with the biggest jump ever.

Regardless of whether Red Bull slaps its logo on someone jumping from the edge of space, biking through Vietnam, or conducting an orchestra using only cars, the stunt in question is always something to behold. As winter nears, the energy drink company now has its sights set squarely on those preparing to conquer Earth’s peaks, and its latest foray into filmmaking may be its most ambitious snow project yet.

Dubbed Same Difference, a ski crew-slash-film troupe by the name of Legs of Steel chronicle their path from training for events to freeriding through Alaska and even building — what they call — the “biggest jump ever attempted.” Similar in substance to Warren Miller’s over-the-top films, Same Difference‘s squad of skiers attempt (and pull off) stunts that truly need to be seen to be believed.

“Making a ski film is a true team effort,” said the team via the film’s website. “The world’s best skiers are bonded by one common goal … to accomplish something special together on a pair of skis. This challenge creates a one of a kind team spirit among a group of friends. Our seventh ski film Same Difference is no exception. Once again the Legs of Steel crew has assembled a unique selection of word class athletes and a camera crew that is able to bring the highest cinematic production standards into a challenging outdoor environment.”

As of now, Same Difference is showing at international theaters but plans to make an appearance stateside (in North Bend, Washington) before the end of 2017. Non-international — or non-Washington state locals — can get a sense of the film’s tone by checking out the 4K trailer released by Red Bull Media House in October. Though it’s merely a taste of what’s to be expected of the full-length film, it does enough to not only stoke interest in the release but also for the upcoming snow season.

The trailer for Same Difference, as well as showtimes, tickets, and all the information pertaining to the team and film crew, can be found at the official Legs of Steel website.