The Rogue Packraft rolls up to the size of a roll of paper towels

Packrafting allows you to go farther in the outdoors than you’ve ever gone before. It’s a sport that can be paired with bicycling, hiking, skiing, and other activities — if you can imagine it, you can do it. That’s because packrafts are easy to transport due to their small packed size and relatively light weight. Kokopelli has been designing packrafts for the past five years, and the Rogue Packraft is their latest addition. The Rogue weighs just 5 pounds and rolls up to the size of a roll of paper towels — so you can take it with you anywhere the trail might lead.

The Rogue series encompasses the standard Rogue and the Rogue-Lite. The Rogue is designed for performance and durability while the Rogue-Lite is for the minimalist at heart, boasting the smallest size and lightest packed weight. The Rogue measures 90 inches in length and tips the scales at 7.5 pounds, including a seat and a backband. The Rogue-Lite measures 85 inches in length and weighs in at just under 5 pounds, including the seat.

Both products are constructed with a Kevlar- reinforced floor and feature V-tape reinforcement. There is double reinforced seam tape on the outside seam, ensuring the packraft will remain afloat even through the harshest of rapids and during contact with sharp rocks or other debris. Both products include the diamond ripstop seat but the kayak style backband is unique to the standard Rogue. The Rogue and the Rogue-Lite include a leafield D7 valve for inflation. The best part? No pump is required — the Rogue series includes a nifty inflation bag.

While the delivery of crowdfunded products is not guaranteed, you can pledge $725 for the Rogue-Lite or $800 for the Rogue on Kokopelli’s Kickstarter campaign page. Both pledges include the packraft, inflatable seat, inflation bag, and repair kit. The Rogue includes a kayak backband. The company stresses that specs are estimates based on prototyping and design and that actual weight may vary plus or minus two ounces based on final material specifications. Buyers should proceed at their own risk, even though the campaign has met its original funding goal. Find out more about crowdfunding projects.