Digital Trends
Outdoors

Shimano’s trail-ripping eMTB tech will make you ditch analog bikes altogether

Mitchell Nicholson
By
1 of 12
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends
Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends

Strapping electronic bits and pieces to bicycles is nothing new. Since the late 19th century, cyclists have been adding a bit of AC/DC to improve their pedal-powered rides. Things have come a long way since then, and the current state of e-bikes is a near-seamless integration of technology and pure riding joy.

Leading this charge is Shimano. With the company’s full suite of e-bike technologies, you’re able to receive information while you ride like never before, along with an extra kick to keep you riding longer.

To showcase the company’s ebike advancements, Shimano provided us with a Pivot Shuttle: a range topping electric mountain bike outfitted with nearly every bell and whistle you could ever want. This beast of a bike had us cruising trails with far more speed and control than our skills would normally allow. These augmented abilities can largely be credited to the carbon frame wrapping the Shimano Steps E8000 motor, a Di2 electronic shifter setup, a glorious Fox 36 suspension system, and a full-color display that is miles ahead of the competition.

A Shift to the Electric Side of Life

Besides electric motors, which we’ll get to shortly, Shimano has set the standard for electronic shifting with its Di2 setup. Even if you’re not super well-versed in bicycle mechanics, the Di2 system is pretty simple to understand. It basically works like a paddle shifter on a car. The rider pulls the paddle to select a new gear, and through some invisible electronic wizardry, the Di2 system selects the optimal point to make the shift. This makes for smoother, faster shifting with less wear, because the system can detect the best point for the shift in the blink of an eye.

What’s more, the Di2 drivetrain is actually smart. Not only is it customizable, allowing for multiple shifts at once, but Di2 takes in information while you ride and adjusts its performance depending on the situation. This means that when you’re struggling to ride up a hill, where normally a shift under load would cause you to throw your chain, the Di2 system steps in to make changing gears a breeze. If things go wrong on your way downhill, the Di2 system has a sense for self-preservation and will unhook and tuck away the rear derailleur when outside pressure gets applied. In other words, it’ll auto-retract when it detects a crash. Very smart indeed.

Brawn with a Brain

The real star of the show is Shimano’s new STEPS E8000 electric motor, the company’s first foray into the electric mountain bike world. Shimano understands that the needs of a mountain biker are much different from that of the commuter or touring cyclist, and wanted to give riders what they crave: traction and power. And like the Di2 system, the STEPS E8000 is incredibly smart.

Our favorite part wasn’t the electronic shifting or pedal assist motor—it was the sheer amount of information available.

Most pedal-assist e-bikes work by sensing the pedals movement and then adding power. The slower the pedals turn, the less power gets applied. For the most part this works, but is also a complaint amongst cyclists. It doesn’t always feel natural, and if you’re on slippery trails, more power isn’t always better. This is where the STEPS E8000 sets itself apart.

Nick Murdick, Shimano North America’s Mountain Bike Product Manager, explained to Digital Terends that the STEPS E8000 uses an “output algorithm” that constantly adjusts power based on terrain conditions and rider input. Nick went on to explain that the algorithm allows the electric motor to act as a sort of simplified pseudo-traction control, allowing riders to make their way up a hill in the most efficient way possible. By doing this the STEPS E8000 uses its power like another gear, which saves not only the battery, but also the rider from crash-inducing power surges.

Information Overload, In a Good Way

While we certainly enjoyed our time on a Pivot Shuttle outfitted with all the latest and greatest Shimano tech (especially the color display showing the algorithm in action with a constantly adapting power meter), our favorite part wasn’t the electronic shifting or pedal assist motor—it was the sheer amount of information available.

Shimano’s ETube app is the vessel through which it makes all your riding information easily accessible — and it’s awesome. You can adjust settings like shift speed and power output within the different riding modes (boost, trail and eco), and update firmware for continued support from Shimano. But it’s the Bluetooth connectivity that takes the raw data, like cadence, and allows you to send it somewhere else. You can keep track of basic amounts of information with the Shimano app, but it’s when you pair the bike with a dedicated fitness tracker, like the Garmin 520 Plus we used, that you really start to see the benefits of having an e-bike system this smart.

I was able to spend more time enjoying the trails, and less time making the slow crawl back up the hill.

When we took a step back after a particularly aggressive trail, it was hard not be a little overwhelmed. From the motor to the electronics to the information available, there is a lot to consider with this dirt-shredding marvel.

The motor performed better than expected, leaving us with more leg power for the descents. Not a single chain was thrown, even under heavy load. And the extra info made for more conversation on breaks between trails. The thought that the experience could have been made better by a non-e-bike never entered our minds—to the contrary, we’re confident it would have only been worse.

The Future of Biking is Now

With smooth adjustable power, problem-free shifting and all the information a biker could want at their fingertips, why would anyone say no to this technology?

Shimano electric mountain bike components impressions
Mitchell Nicholson/Digital Trends

Well, simply put, the bicycling community is full of naysayers, pleading for the pure simplicity of an un-electrified bike to remain the norm. The unencumbered joy of riding a bike that is simple and functional certainly has its merits, whether it’s the sense of accomplishment after pushing to the top of that hill or busting out that 30-mile loop at a new personal record.

But what the naysayers don’t realize is that very little is taken away by the addition of a battery. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We took our Pivot Shuttle to our local trails, where just two or three times up the hill on a regular mountain bike would be enough to wipe us out for the day. With the extra power provided by the STEPS E8000, we were able bust out just as many trips in half the time. This meant more time enjoying the trails, and less time making the slow crawl back up the hill.

Simply put, Shimano’s ebike tech is enhancing the rider’s journey — not taking away from it. For those that call foul on the e-bike evolution, we dare them to take a ride on a Pivot Shuttle and tell us it isn’t one of the best rides they’ve ever had. Even if it’s not, they can just shut off the motor and enjoy the other components on this tech-laden masterpiece.

We, on the other hand, embrace the future and welcome our new two-wheeled electric overlords.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The world's most eco-friendly shoes are made of algae, cork, and bison fur
Apeel Green Beans
Emerging Tech

Sick of fruits and veggies going bad? This second skin doubles their life spans

The world has a food spoilage problem. Could Apeel Sciences help with its concept of giving fresh produce a 'second skin' to keep it fresh for up to twice as long? Some big names think so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Norrland Parka
Outdoors

This feature-packed parka includes a Wi-Fi hot spot to keep you plugged in

The Norrland Parka is a winter jacket that offers more than 20 features, including pockets for storing smartphones, tablets, and earbuds, as well as a USB battery pack and a Wi-Fi hotspot for staying connected on the go.
Posted By Kraig Becker
how to wax a snowboard feature
Outdoors

Conquer the cold season with the best heated clothing and outdoor apparel

If you're thinking about going outside this winter, heated apparel is a must. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the best heated clothing, whether you're looking for battery-powered gloves or heated insoles.
Posted By Kraig Becker
seoul robot museum maa rsm r04 publiclobbyzone
Emerging Tech

South Korea is getting a world-class robot museum that will be built by robots

A new history of robotics museum in Seoul, South Korea, is being built by robots. Here's an overview of how the Robot Science Museum project is coming together. And when you can visit.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Lime-S Generation 3 e-scooter
Outdoors

Lime scooter fault can cause sudden excessive braking when going downhill

Lime has acknowledged a serious fault with its electric scooters that has caused a small number of them to suddenly brake while going downhill. The company is urging users to ride with caution as it rolls out a software fix.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
tentsile universe all terrain tent 1
Outdoors

This tent is versatile enough for ground, air, and water

The Tentsile Universe is a tent built for use in all kinds of settings, including being set up on the ground like a traditional model, suspended from a tree like a hammock, and floating on water.
Posted By Kraig Becker
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Google has found a way to use A.I. to boost the usefulness of wind energy

Google and DeepMind have developed an A.I. able to predict wind power output 36 hours ahead of the power being generated. The results could help strengthen the case for the use of wind power.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
garmin vivofit 3 activity tracker dtdeals
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you're looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
limes app based bike sharing service arrives in the uk lime e
Outdoors

Google Maps adds Lime bike and scooter feature to more cities globally

Google Maps recently added a handy feature that helps you find Lime bikes and scooters more easily. Following a limited launch, Google has now rolled it out to more than 80 cities globally.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
electric trike joins ridesharing revolution gotcha
Outdoors

This zippy electric trike is about to join the ridesharing revolution

Electric rideables that we share with others are changing the way we get around cities. Bikes and scooters are the main options offered by these app-based services, but another outfit is about to add trikes to its fleet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volkswagen offers two cool scooter designs for zipping around town die neuen studien streetmate li und cityskater re
Outdoors

Volkswagen offers a pair of cool scooter designs for zipping around town

Volkswagen has unveiled a pair of nifty scooter concepts for zipping around town. The sleeker Cityskater can reach speeds of 12 mph and has a range of 9 miles, while the heftier Streetmate can hit 28 mph and go for 21 miles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg