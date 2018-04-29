Keep cool and comfortable in the Showers Pass Summer Riding Collection

Share

As spring transitions to summer, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear to stay cool beneath the sweltering sun — in town and out on the trail. An increasing number of companies are blending merino wool with manmade fibers in order to harness the best of both worlds. While merino wool serves as an excellent temperature regulator and odor reducer, synthetic fibers provide softness, durability, and stretch. Showers Pass introduces its Summer Riding Collection for everyone from urban cyclists to the most adventurous backcountry mountain bikers.

The Showers Pass Summer Riding Collection was designed with an active lifestyle in mind. Merino wool’s natural microbial protection keeps you smelling fresh even after a long day on the trail. The company utilized a proprietary blend of nylon and polyester in select areas for the ultimate fusion of natural and synthetic fabrics, designed to withstand everyday abuse and routine upkeep. The collection includes a full line of products from head to toe in both men’s and women’s versions. This new line of technical apparel is designed to perform, but it also makes you look great.

The Apex Merino Tech Tee is ready for the rigors of summer riding, featuring 18.5-micron merino wool ringspun around a nylon core, ensuring durability through endless wash cycles. Enjoy plenty of breathability and stretch during your summer activities. The raglan sleeves are flatlock stitched for added comfort and flatlock stitching on the side panels reduces chafe points, so you can ride worry-free for hours on end. The shirt features a relaxed fit, reflective back label, and UPF 40 protection.

The H-Line Merino Short Sleeve Shirt is a complement to the Tech Tee — the same fabric construction, but a different style and a slightly altered fabric blend. This shirt features modern Henley styling with a snap front and chest pocket. The Ridgeline Half Zip LS Shirt is designed for those slightly cooler days, featuring long sleeves and a relaxed fit with longer back length for on-the-bike coverage.

Two different styles of mountain bike shorts round out this comprehensive line. The IMBA shorts are touted “the most comfortable mountain bike shorts the world has ever seen,” with a breathable nylon-spandex 4-way stretch fabric, thigh vents, reflective accents, and zippered products. With every purchase, you give back to the community you love — 5 percent of net proceeds benefit the International Mountain Bicycling Association.

The Apex Merino Tech Tee retails for $70, the H-Line Merino Short Sleeve Shirt for $90, the Ridgeline Half-Zip LS Shirt for $95, the IMBA Shorts for $98, and the Cross Country Shorts for $90. Everything can be purchased on the Showers Pass website.