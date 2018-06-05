Urban commuters can get a pedal boost with two new ebikes from VanMoof

Share

Bike manufacturer VanMoof has earned itself a loyal customer base thanks to its laser focus on bike commuting in urban settings. The company prides itself on creating products specifically made for riding in cities, offering unique designs, a wide variety of features, and a sustainable approach that is good for the environment. Now, VanMoof is bringing those same sensibilities to a new line of ebikes which offer a high level of performance that could give them mass appeal among all types of riders.

The new Electrified X2 and Electrified S2 ebikes feature many of the same components, but with a slightly different frame and geometry that gives them a unique look and feel. Both models include the same electric drive and battery pack, which work in tandem with one another to give the X2 and S2 a range of as much as 93 miles. The two bikes feature a throttle system — rather than pedal assist — and can reach sustained speeds of up to 19 mph. The motor is a front-hub mounted model with four levels of power, while the battery has a capacity of 504 watt-hours that requires four hours to fully recharge.

VanMoof has given the Electrified X2 and S2 some interesting features that help them stand out in the increasingly crowded ebike field. For instance, an integrated speaker works in conjunction with the company’s anti-theft features to sound an alarm if unauthorized individuals attempt to make off with the bike. A matrix display integrated into the top tube shows the bike’s current speed, battery life, and other information, while automatic rider recognition allows either model to automatically know when its proper owner is within range thanks to a Bluetooth connection with their phone. This will disable the alarm and unlock the bike in preparation for riding.

Other features include front and rear mechanical disc brakes, a fully enclosed two-speed drivetrain, and an air-suspension saddle. Both bikes also have built-in lighting systems and Schwalbe tires, with the S2 using a 28-inch wheelset while the X2 is slightly smaller at 24 inches. As with all VanMoof bikes, these models are covered by a two-year warranty.

The Electrified X2 and S2 will be available for pre-order starting on June 7. Both are available in white or gray and will sell for $2,398, making them competitively priced when compared to other ebike models. Find out more on the VanMoof website.