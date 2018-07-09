World’s tallest camera monopod helps you stay on top of the action

Share

Photographers looking for extra height or horizontal distance to support their cameras can take a long look at 3 Legged Thing‘s new Trent monopod, due to ship in August. Highlighting the monopod’s rugged stability, the British camera accessory company named it for Trent Reznor, lead singer for industrial rock band, Nine Inch Nails.

The Trent is made of aircraft-grade magnesium alloy to make it strong, durable, and lightweight. Weighing in a just over 1.3 pounds with a 29mm maximum tube diameter, the monopod can support 65 pounds of camera and lenses at its maximum 80-inch extension. The Trent is 24 inches long when it’s fully retracted for transport.

The added versatility of dual standard-sized connecting threads at each end means you can use the Trent in a variety of roles, including as a boom for a camera or microphone.

Holding and adjusting tripods and monopods can be difficult when the weather gets soupy or frozen. To make it easier for professionals who often need to adjust their gear quickly and often, 3 Legged Thing developed Bubble Grip technology. Multiple size bubbles on the Trent’s rubber section locks and top grip add comfort and control.

Previous Next 1 of 7

According to 3 Legged Things, if you remove the standard rubber boot from the monopod’s bottom, the company’s Docz foot spreader is the best choice to increase stability on any terrain. The Docz has three adjustable folding legs, weighs just over a pound, and adds 2.3 inches to the Trent’s maximum (and minimum) heights.

The monopod’s top and bottom each have three-eighths-inch (16) and quarter-inch (20) threads. The top pair has a spring-loaded setup that pushes down the larger connection to reveal the quarter-inch screw. The monopod’s foot has a fixed three-eighths-inch thread with a separate quarter-inch thread adapter.

The Trent also works with the company’s other monopod footwear accessories including Heelz, Stilettoz, and Clawz.

The 3 Legged Things website has a countdown timer running until the Trent’s launch on August 1. The Trent monopod is available to pre-order for $93. The Docz stabilizer foot costs $66 separately, or you can order a Trent and Docz combination for $146.