Digital Trends
Photography

Content-Aware Fill makes objects in video disappear with A.I. in After Effects

Hillary Grigonis
By
adobe after effects content aware fill nab 2019 ae 2 mask
Adobe

Three years after Adobe launched Content-Aware Fill to “magically” fill gaps in photos, the tool is coming to video. On Wednesday, April 3, Adobe announced a list of new features and performance improvements for the brand’s video and audio applications, including Content-Aware Fill for After Effects, workflow enhancements for Premiere Pro, and new punch and roll and ambient audio ducking for Audition.

Adobe made the announcements ahead of the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2019, which runs April 6-11 in Las Vegas. The list of updates focuses on performance, stability, and innovation, Adobe says.

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Photoshop’s Content-Aware Fill, overhauled with artificial intelligence last year, can quickly fill gaps left as a result of removing objects from an image by analyzing the surround pixels. After Effects now boasts a similar tool, but it rather than filling in a gap on a single image, it can do it seamlessly across multiple frames of video.

The feature is among the biggest user requests, but Adobe says the challenge was to not only remove the object and fill the gaps, but to get a consistent look in all the frames, even if the camera is moving. Previously, video editors would have to export a sequence into Photoshop and manually apply Content-Aware Fill on a frame-by-frame basis, but the frames wouldn’t perfectly match up when recombined into video. Adobe says the Content-Aware Fill inside After Effects analyzes motion in the footage to determine how to fill those gaps with the video’s movement in mind, leading to smoother results.

Adobe says the tool can be used to remove things like a boom mic that dropped into frame, or perform more involved edits like removing people. Content-Aware Fill will come to After Effects with the next update.

Adobe Premiere Pro

adobe after effects content aware fill nab 2019 pr freeform project panel
The Freeform Project Panel Adobe

Premiere Pro is receiving some welcome workflow and interface improvements. The new freeform view option gives editors what Adobe calls an “in-app canvas” for organizing footage. Inside this view, users can drag and drop clips to organize into groups, such as separating A-roll and B-roll footage. Presets will allow organization schemes to be easily repeated for different projects.

The Essential Graphics panel also sees a handful of updates. When working with graphics, users can add multiple strokes to the same object or text (a style Adobe says is popular in Japan). Adding a background to the lower third, cutting holes in graphics using a mask, and the option to group graphics are also part of the update.

Adobe Audition

adobe after effects content aware fill nab 2019 au punchand roll recording copy
Adobe

Audition, Adobe’s audio editing program, gains a new punch and roll workflow for re-recording segments of voice-overs. With the feature, users can navigate where they’d like to correct a mistake in the audio. The software will then play a few seconds of the existing recording and count down to that spot, allowing users to more easily match the original recording. The tool allows users to capture multiple takes.

Ambient ducking will automatically adjust the volume of the ambient noise when mixing audio sources, similar to how auto ducking for music works in the current version of Audition.

Adobe today also announced updates to Character Animator, a program that automatically animates video feeds, including new triggers that work with Twitch livestreaming. The feature allows streamers to let viewers trigger an action, like a dance move or costume change.

The Creative Cloud updates begin rolling out today.

Don't Miss

The best free video converters for 2019
historic women in photography inspiringwomenphotographers 1 5
Photography

From street to surreal, meet 14 often overlooked women who shaped photography

Photography's long history is often dominated by men -- but women played a large role in shaping what photography is today. Meet 14 historic women in photography, from the first female war photojournalists to the first woman to pick up a…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

How to transfer your photos from an Android phone to a PC

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
is ipad ready for photoshop dsc 2756
Photography

Photoshop is headed to the iPad Pro, but is a tablet enough for photographers?

Adobe is bringing Photoshop to the iPad -- but are tablets ready to tackle the more complex photo edits? While Photoshop isn't yet available for the iPad, we added an iPad Pro to our photography workflow to see how the tablet holds up.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Canon EOS RP
Product Review

Canon's EOS RP is full frame for less, but you get what you pay for

The EOS RP is the cheapest new full-frame camera ever made, and that's certainly something worth talking about. But to bring us the RP, Canon had to take away features and performance we've come to expect from full-frame cameras.
Posted By Daven Mathies
canon ivy cliq plus announced family hires
Photography

Canon’s Ivy Cliq Plus is an instant camera printer with custom clicks

Sure, the name says Cliq, but the new Canon Ivy Cliq Plus allows you to customize the sound the shutter makes with your own recording. The Canon Ivy Cliq Plus and Cliq are new digital instant cameras/printers designed for sharing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

Nikon Z 6 vs. Nikon Z 7: What’s the best Nikon mirrorless camera?

Nikon offers both an entry-level and flagship full-frame mirrorless camera -- but which one is better? Comparing the Nikon Z 6 vs Nikon Z 7, the pricier model has better resolution, yet the more budget-friendly model offers a faster burst…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
canon fujifilm and epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers instax printer
Deals

Canon, Fujifilm, and Epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers

Despite having smartphones and digital platforms to store all your pictures, photo printing is slowly making a comeback. If you want to bring your photos out of the digital world, Amazon is dropping huge discounts on three photo printers.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
photography news march 30 2019 1000w
Photography

Photography News: These broken filters add sweet in-camera effects

One company is making intentionally imperfect filters to create cool bokeh, light leak and flare effects with a set of variable prism filters from Prism Lens FX. In this week's photography news, find what feature the Canon EOS R is getting…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Panasonic Lumix S1
Product Review

With the S1, Panasonic has built the most impressive mirrorless camera ever

The $2,500 Lumix S1 is out to beat Canon, Nikon, and Sony at their own game. It throws conventional wisdom to the wind, offering a bigger, heavier, more capable camera that targets professional photographers.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Udemy PhotoShop courses
Deals

Learn how to PhotoShop like a pro with a $12 online course from Udemy

Whether you’re into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer, you’re an aspiring graphic designer, or you want to learn 2D game development, these $12 Udemy online courses teach you everything you need to know to become a…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art lens Review
Photography

What is aperture? Learn to control blur like a pro photographer

Ever wonder how photographers capture portraits with dreamy, soft backgrounds in one photo, and then sharply detailed landscapes in another? The "secret" is aperture, one of the three elements of the exposure triangle.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis