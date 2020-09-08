Creatives are among the industries hit hard by the pandemic — and Adobe wants to help by inviting creatives to, well, create. As part of the Adobe Max creativity conference, Adobe is looking for collaborators for the now all-virtual event taking place on October 20-22. Co-Create Max is a program inviting artists to apply for a (paid) gig developing content for the conference.

Co-Create invites creatives to apply to four different areas, which can, like the conference, be completed virtually. Graphic designers will be tasked with gigs like creating posters and Zoom backgrounds. Adobe is also looking for illustration and motion media or video work. The fourth category, Wildcard, is creative even in the category, inviting anything from playlists to memes to street photographers.

Creatives are invited to submit their portfolios online to be considered for a variety of projects. Selected artists will be offered paid gigs to help create content for the conference that’s expected to be viewed by millions. The CoCreate: Max team will build content for social channels, websites, merchandise, and more for the conference.

Adobe did not specify how many artists would be selected for the team. The company is, of course, looking for artists who are proficient in Adobe creative software like Photoshop and Illustrator. Online portfolios are a must, while previous experience is also encouraged.

As mentioned, due to COVID-19, Adobe Max will be an all-virtual event this year, but the company also made the event free to “attend.” The three days are slated to include more than 350 sessions including speakers and celebrities. The event is also expected to include musical performances and some collaborative art projects.

Along with staff from Adobe, the event is expected to include presentations from Ava DuVernay, Keanu Reeves, Annie Leibovitz, Tyler The Creator, Sagmeister’s Stefan Sagmeister, Creative Reaction Lab’s Antionette D. Carroll, Airbnb’s Tim Allen, and Hom Sweet Hom’s Lauren Hom. Along with the sessions and workshops, Adobe Max is often where Adobe shares what it calls “Sneaks,” which are early looks at some new technology developments that may or may not become future Adobe products.

Registration for Adobe Max is open now, and along with online workshops and presentations, the event will also include live chats and collaborative art projects. Last year’s in-person event brought in participants from 68 countries.

