Adobe Spark will now customize graphics, video, web pages in just three steps

Why it matters to you Adobe Spark can now create custom graphics quickly and without the Adobe branding -- and if you already subscribe to the Creative Cloud, it's free.

Adobe Spark brings the software giant’s graphics capabilities into a program that generates graphics, videos, and web pages quickly — but now Spark’s options are getting even more custom. On Tuesday, September 19, Adobe launched several premium customization options inside Spark, with branding options that automatically adjust across all of the program’s templates. Unlike the previously launched free version, a Spark subscription now gives users customization options, including removing the Adobe Spark branding from the final design.

The update allows for more branding and customization options inside the program, a significant change since Spark’s simple platform is often utilized by small businesses that may not have big budgets for creating media. Adobe says that the most-requested features by current users is for more customization options.

The upgraded features aim to keep Spark’s simplicity — just three choices adjusts all of the templates at once. Users can now upload a logo (or auto-generate one inside Spark), choose colors, or have Spark automatically extract the colors from the logo, and then pick a font family. Once selected, those choices are adjusted instantly across Spark’s different templates for graphics, videos, and web pages.

After the initial setup, premium users then have the option to use one of 20 customizable templates or apply those branding choices to a basic template. The new setup also makes it easier for brands to maintain a consistent brand image across graphics, videos, and web pages, Adobe says. The new premium version replaces Adobe’s Spark logo with the user’s custom logo, eliminating the Spark branding from the finished graphics.

“At Spark we believe that the stories we tell define us,” Adobe’s Aubrey Cattell wrote in a blog post. “The content you create and share with the world represents what you care about, what moves you, what inspires you, and what your goals are. Spark with premium features offers more self expression options so you can quickly and easily show people who you are — whether you are just starting to craft your online identity, already growing your following on social media, or creating marketing content for a nonprofit or small business.”

The new customization features are part of a premium version of Spark. While Spark remains a free program, a subscription is required for the new premium customization options. Those features are included in any existing Creative Cloud subscription or with a Spark-only subscription, which is $10 a month or $100 for a year.

Spark launched last year when Adobe renamed three separate apps under the Adobe Spark name. The graphics program remains available on desktop browsers as well as with iOS mobile apps, with separate versions for graphics, video, and web pages.