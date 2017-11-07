Snap and edit pictures like a pro with the best photo apps for Android

When cell phone manufacturers began putting digital cameras into their devices some 15 years ago, a quantum leap occurred regarding the devices’ overall functionality. Prior to this revolution, a cell phone’s role in anyone’s daily life consisted of merely making phone calls and sending text messages. Today, however, everyone has a high-powered digital camera in his pocket or purse, one capable of taking stunning panoramas at the touch of a finger.

That said, what good is the best smartphone camera without the proper apps to make the most of your photos? While the stock camera app on any Android-based smartphone provides an easy way to snap and save pictures, it doesn’t offer quality tools for sprucing up ordinary photos. Although a trip to the Google Play Store might reveal a host of apps for capturing and editing photos, it isn’t always easy to find the best of the bunch. To help, we sifted through the vast sea of apps and rounded up the best photo apps for Android for your perusing pleasure.

For the best Apple iPhone photography apps, check out our list.

The best apps for taking photos