17 breathtaking drone photos that show the majesty of our world

Drone costs have dropped substantially over the past few years, and during this span we’ve seen the technology increase exponentially. While early designs were more of a backyard novelty than anything else, the latest drones are loaded with advanced cameras and stabilization technology that allows for more practical functionality.

This pivot toward drone-based, aerial imaging is changing the field of photography as we know it. From the choicest views of World Heritage Sites to close-up glimpses of volcanic eruptions, here are 17 of our favorites drone photos from around the world.