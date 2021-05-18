Drone Reviews

To test Skydio's sophisticated auto-follow drone, I went to the most densely-forested mountain bike trail I could find and had the drone chase me. Could it keep up? Well, let's just say I wouldn't want to be on its bad side.
Yuneec’s high-end drones are arguably the ones to beat in terms of flight control, design, and their photographic capabilities. But the company has struggled to make a low-end drone that’s worth buying, and the Mantis Q is proof of that struggle.
Love Star Wars? Love video games? Love drones? Then you’re going to love the Propel Star Wars Battle Drones. With details usually found only on collectibles, these Star Wars ships fly and dogfight with each other. Can you say, “Red Five standing by”?