Drone Reviews

DJI Air 2S Review: Superb results without the work

Get the best results the first time around. That's exactly what the DJI Air 2S delivers with its new camera.
By John Velasco
DJI Air 2S front

DJI FPV Review: A powerful drone for serious pilots

It's agile, speedy, and opens a new dimension of capturing unique video.
By John Velasco
dji fpv review 4 of 8

Skydio 2 review: A drone that's almost impossible to crash

To test Skydio's sophisticated auto-follow drone, I went to the most densely-forested mountain bike trail I could find and had the drone chase me. Could it keep up? Well, let's just say I wouldn't want to be on its bad side.
By Drew Prindle
skydio 2 drone review static

DJI Mavic Mini review: A weekend with DJI's affordable drone

DJI's Mavic Mini is the lightest and most affordable addition to the Mavic line, but its light weight and low price come with compromises that made the drone less fun to fly.
By Drew Prindle
dji mavic mini drone review feature

Yuneec Mantis Q review

Yuneec’s high-end drones are arguably the ones to beat in terms of flight control, design, and their photographic capabilities. But the company has struggled to make a low-end drone that’s worth buying, and the Mantis Q is proof of that struggle.
By Ed Oswald
Yuneec Mantis Q review

Halo Drone Pro review

After falling in love with the Haloboard electric skateboard, we decided to give the company’s drone tech a try. Are Halo’s air vehicles on par with its ground ones? Keep reading to find out.
By Jason D'Aprile
Halo Drone Pro review |

DJI Inspire 2 review (updated for 2018)

Thanks to some smart design upgrades, a slew of sensors, and brilliant autonomous modes, DJI’s Inspire 2 is the safest way to put a camera in the air, even if it’s not the cheapest.
By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2

DJI Mavic Pro review (Updated for 2018)

With a 4K camera, 4-mile range, and a crazy rugged design, DJI’s Mavic Pro is living proof that big things really do come in small packages.
By Drew Prindle
DJI Mavic Pro review

Propel Star Wars Battle Drones review

Love Star Wars? Love video games? Love drones? Then you’re going to love the Propel Star Wars Battle Drones. With details usually found only on collectibles, these Star Wars ships fly and dogfight with each other. Can you say, “Red Five standing by”?
By Simon Cohen
propel star wars battle drones review 014284

Parrot Bebop 2 FPV review

With a new controller and first-person view (FPV) headset, Parrot gives its Bebop 2 drone a much-needed boost to help pilots fly it with more confidence and swagger.
By Ted Kritsonis
parrot bebop 2 fpv review 0003
Parrot Disco review

Parrot Disco review

eHang Ghostdrone 2.0 review

Ehang GhostDrone 2.0

HEXO+ autonomous drone review

Hexo+ hexcopter

Horizon Hobby Chroma 4K review

Horizon Hobby Chroma

Parrot Bebop review

Parrot BeBop ipad 2

DJI Phantom 2 Vision+ review

dji Phantom 2 Vision+

DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom review: Pair of aces

best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone

Parrot Anafi drone review

parrot anafi drone

AirSelfie 2 review

AirSelfie 2 Review

DJI Mavic Air review

dji mavic air review 8

DJI Spark review

spark

Yuneec Breeze review

Yuneec Breeze review

DJI Phantom 4 Pro review

DJI Phantom 4 Pro+

Hover Camera Passport drone review

Hover Camera Passport Drone

3DR Solo Drone review

3dr solo drone review inflightbelowmem

Yuneec Typhoon H review

Yuneec Typhoon H

Yuneec Typhoon Q500 4K review

Yuneek Q500 Typhoon 4K
