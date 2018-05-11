Snap to it: 8 last-minute photography gift ideas for Mother’s Day

If you’re still wondering what to get mom for Mother’s Day, well, you better act fast. Sure, you could buy her flowers and take her out for a meal, but why not add something special, in the form of photography? Perhaps a printer that lets her print photos, right after she takes one. Or, accessories that help her shoot better photos. Whether your mom is a fan of photography or she is a photographer herself, here are some last-minute Mother’s Day photography gift ideas. If you can’t get her something in time, just send her a raincheck — she will still love you anyway.

Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer Based on Zink technology, the Ivy is Canon’s first mobile instant photo printer ($130). The compact device makes 2 x 3 color prints from a smartphone camera roll (via Canon’s Mini Printer App for iOS and Android). Besides being able to share photo prints with friends and family on the spot, mom can use it to print stickers for her scrapbooking. And because there’s no liquid ink to replace, all you need to do is recharge it and purchase new Zink paper ($10-$25). The Ivy comes in rose gold, mint green, or gray colors. Our other favorite instant photo printers include Lifeprint and Fujifilm Instax SP-3.

Loop Personal digital displays are ubiquitous, but what about one that lets you control for another family member? The Loop ($249) is ideal for elderly parents and grandparents. Essentially, you can “send” photos from your phone remotely to a Loop, which then pops up on the display for the Loop user to view. The device is useful for sharing photos with those who aren’t particularly tech savvy, but what makes the Loop unique from other Wi-Fi-enabled displays is that it supports video chat, and you can set “channels” that correspond to online services, such as Facebook photo albums, YouTube channels, and Dropbox folders. Users simply turn a knob (like a retro TV) to change channels.

Polaroid OneStep 2 Give the gift of nostalgia with Polaroid’s OneStep 2 instant camera. The company returned to its retro roots with a digital-analog successor to the original OneStep, which uses a lithium-ion battery that recharges over USB, but prints onto Polaroid instant film. For moms who grew up with Polaroid cameras, the OneStep 2 should bring back fond memories. Another similar camera we like is the Instax SQ10 from Fujifilm.

Ona The Palma Ona is known for its stylish leather camera bags. The Palma ($329) is handcrafted, and has room for a camera and two lenses, depending on their size. It also functions as a regular bag for those non-photography days. For something less expensive and more colorful, we like the Mirrorless Camera Bag from Timbuk2.

Joby UltraFit Sling Strap for Women There are lots of good camera straps but Joby has one that’s made with female photographers in mind. The UltraFit Sling Strap for Women ($50) is designed to conform to a woman’s body than the standard version, when it’s draped to the side. When you’re ready to shoot, it easily slides into position.

Olloclip Connect X If mom is a big-time smartphone photographer, get her an add-on lens system from Olloclip. The newest version, for iPhone X, lets you attach a lens over any of the phone’s three cameras, giving a creative field of view — macro, wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, or telephoto. The Connect X clips on onto the phone effortlessly, for easy attachment and removal. Olloclip also makes versions for the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE. For higher-end optics, we like those from Moment.

WhiteWall Print If you fancy yourself a photographer, why not give mom an exclusive print of one your images? But we’re not suggesting emailing her a JPEG. Put it onto something nice — aluminum, glass, wood, canvas, or even metal. We really like the work put out by WhiteWall, and its products start at as low as $7. Products are printed and made in Germany, and can be shipped to a U.S. address in as quick as a week.