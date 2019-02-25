Digital Trends
The modular Bitplay Snap Grip gives your smartphone a DSLR-like feel

Hillary Grigonis
Smaller cameras are better for travel, worse when trying to grip the camera for long periods. But Bitplay’s latest add-on accessory is designed to give smartphones a DSLR-like feel. The new Bitplay Snap Grip, announced on February 25, is a modular DSLR-like handle for smartphone photographers, compatible with many different smartphone models. The grip was announced alongside new iPhone Snap Cases.

The grip houses a new Bluetooth-powered shutter, which can also be removed from the grip to use as a remote release. The Bluetooth connectivity strays from earlier Bitplay cases that simply used the iPhone volume button, but the update allows the grip to be used with more phones, along with being able to remove that shutter button. The downside is that Bluetooth means the grip does need a battery — a standard-sized cell battery.

Along with the physical shutter release, the grip also integrates a dial at the side of the grip and a tripod mount at the bottom. Bitplay says the grip uses the same pressurized mount as the universal AllClip, which is designed not to block the screen.

Unlike earlier cases designed to fit with specific smartphones, the modular case is more flexible — it fits different iPhone and Android models, and doesn’t cover the entire smartphone. The modular grip can be used with the Bitplay AllClip for add-on lenses. Because the grip stretches to fit smartphones between 58-80mm, the grip can also fit over some cases. 

The grip is compatible with smartphone cases from Bitplay for the iPhone XS, XR, and XR Max cases, which are also new. The company says the new cases are slimmer and lighter than previous designs. The grip can also be attached to the case with a screw-in attachment. The cases are shock resistant, the company says, and includes a strap loop, allowing smartphone photographers to add a wrist or neck strap.

Along with the AllClip, the Snap Grip shows a move to more smartphone models for the company, which has been designing smartphone accessories since 2010. The Snap Grip goes on sale beginning today for about $40. The grip will also be available paired with a new case for about $65. The accessories are available from B&H Photo, Adorama, and other retailers. 

