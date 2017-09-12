From photo shoot to gym, the Brevite Hadley mixes minimalism with versatility

Why it matters to you The new Brevite Hadley backpacks offer minimalist style on the outside, versatile carry options on the inside.

Brevite, the Boston-based bag company, is heading back to Kickstarter with three new camera backpacks that feature minimalist designs and versatile carry solutions. The Brevite Hadley Series, with three different styles, launches September 12 on Kickstarter.

With the Hadley series, Brevite continues their removable inserts from previous bags, allowing the bags to adapt from photography gear carrier to an everyday backpack. Each of the three bags includes a modular camera insert with dividers for accommodating gear, which can fit one-to-two camera bodies and two-to-three lenses. The inserts can be swapped in and out through either the main access at the rear of the backpack or the quick-access points.

Along with the removable camera inserts, each bag has a padded laptop sleeve for up to a 15-inch laptop or a tablet. The company says the bags are designed for all-day comfort with padded back panels and contour-padded straps. The bag’s similarities also extend to the weather-sealed zippers and nylon construction.

The Hadley Roamer is the largest backpack in the series, with a capacity between 17-20 liters, thanks to an expandable drawstring top. The top is secured by a magnetic clasp for quick access. Exterior pockets organize smaller accessories at the front of the bag while straps at the bottom allow for carrying around a tripod or similarly-sized item, like a yoga mat. Water-bottle-sized mesh pockets sit at both sides of the pack.

The Hadley Runner is an even slimmer pack with less bulk. The main compartment accommodates up to 16 liters of gear. At the top, a quick-access compartment is kept secure with two magnetic clasps. The bag’s no-seam design creates a more minimalist look, while also allows the bag to fold flat to tuck into a suitcase.

The Hadley Scout has the most conservative design of the three, the company says, with two large vertical pockets on the front of the bag. The top-loading backpack also has tote handles at the top for easily switching from backpack wear to handheld. Inside the main 16 liter compartment, a hidden pocket is designed for storing valuables like cash and a passport.

All three bags are expected to retail for $220. Early backers could pick up a backpack for pledges starting at $150 if the crowdfunding is successful.