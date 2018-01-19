The best photo gear from CES 2018 collected in one place

This year’s CES wasn’t the biggest in terms of photography announcements, but a few companies paved the way, launching new and exciting products. If you’re afraid you missed out on something, don’t fret. Here’s a round-up of the best photo gear we came across at this CES 2018.

Panasonic GH5S

Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

Panasonic made its mark in the cinematography world with its GH5 camera and its successor is set to improve that reputation. With a new 10MP multi-aspect sensor, the GH5S might not look like much of a change from the outside, but inside it offers much better image quality, especially in low-light situations.

For a full run-down of the features, check out our hands-on review.

RX0 Update

Sony’s RX0 camera is already a compact, versatile camera, but Sony upped the ante with a new control box announced at CES. This new control box will offer the unique ability to easily sync multiple cameras together for multiple shot and bullet-time capture modes, features Sony touted months ago with the RX0 was first released. Check out our initial coverage to read all of the details on the RX0 updates.

Yuneec Drones

Yuneec might not have the name recognition of DJI, but it is an equally impressive force in the drone industry, putting out comparative drones at a much lower price point that its Mavic-making buddies at DJI.

At this year’s CES, Yuneec gave its lineup a big boost by announcing an update to one of its most popular drones, as well as two new drones that take Yuneec into territory it hasn’t been to before.

Typhoon H Plus

First up is the Typhoon H Plus, the successor to Yuneec’s Typhoon H drone, which made its debut two years ago. This second-generation drone is designed with professional photographers and cinematographers in mind, with its six-rotor design and improved imaging capabilities.

Inside the drone, which now produces 40 percent less noise, the Typhoon H Plus features a 20-megapixel one-inch sensor that shoots 4K video at 60 frames per second. The new sensor combined with the improved lens offers better low-light performance.

Yuneec has also improved the navigational components for the Typhoon H Plus with the help of RealSense technology. The drone now has collision detection and can avoid obstacles in its path.

The Typhoon H Plus is set to be released in the first half of 2018 for $1,800.

Firebird FPV

Next up is the Firebird FPV, a fixed-wing drone that’s a first for Yuneec. This plane-style drone features a single rotor behind the wings and a 4K camera in the nose.

One of the more unique features is the included first-person-view (FPV) headset, which will give you a bird’s-eye view of the terrain you’re flying over. Yuneec has built-in geofencing, as well as automated return and landing functions integrated into the drone, so the hard stuff should come easy. Yuneec claims the Firebird FPV has a flight time of approximately 30 minutes.

The Firebird FPV is set for release in the first half of 2018 and will retail for $700.

HD Racer

Last is the HD Racer, Yuneec’s first foray into the world of drone racing. This small four-rotor drone features a 1080p onboard camera that relays low-latency video to a live feed at 60 frames per second.

To help keep repair costs down, the HD Racer is built with durable materials, has protected blades, and even includes an integrated flip-over feature that will turn the drone right side up in the event it gets upside down in a crash. The HD Racer won’t be out until the second half of 2018 and is expected to retail for $180.

Lenovo Mirage Camera

In addition to the Lenovo Mirage Solo, the first stand-alone VR headset that supports Google’s Daydream platform for Android, Lenovo also unveiled a compact camera designed to capture 180-degree photos and videos. It’s called the Lenovo Mirage Camera and it’s made specifically for Google’s VR180 format. The idea is that content creators will be able to easily capture 3D videos with a 180-degree field of view with its two 13-megapixel cameras without having to worry about a complicated setup. Better yet, the Lenovo Mirage Camera can even live-stream the video directly to YouTube for an immersive live experience.

Insta360

Insta360 is one of the leaders in VR video capture and the firm sure wasn’t shy about showing off its big guns at CES. Insta360 gave everyone a look at its next-generation cameras, including an eight-lens VR camera and a prototype light-field camera that can be used to create 180-degree video with six degrees of freedom (6DOF).

The eight-lens VR camera will be able to shoot fully spherical 3D video at upward of 10K resolution. With an expected price of $12,000, it’s aimed almost purely for commercial purposes, and the quality should be something that blows everything else out of the water. Detailed specs and a firm release date haven’t yet been confirmed.

The 6DOF Light Field Camera is the other device Insta360 showed off. This massive panel contains 128 individual cameras laid out in a rectangular array. By using video captured from each of these cameras, Insta360 is capable of creating 180-degree video that viewers can move around in up, down, left, right, backward, and forward.

This effectively gives viewers the ability to change their view of a scene as they would by moving seats or positions in real life. Insta360 says the technology is currently limited to 180-degree video with its prototype, but specifically mentions the technology is equally comparable with 360-degree video in the future. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

DJI Gimbals

DJI didn’t drop any drones on the world at CES, but they did keep the excitement steady with the announcement of two new handheld stabilizers.

The first of the gimbals is a redesigned Osmo Mobile 2. This pocket-sized stabilizer is designed with cellphones in mind. It uses lightweight materials and simplified controls to make it easier than ever to capture stable footage with your smartphone, both in portrait and horizontal modes. Battery life has also been improved compared to its predecessor.

Next up is the Ronin-S, DJI’s first handheld gimbal for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Unlike DJI’s larger gimbals, which require a lot of wires and multiple hands to use, this simple solution takes cues from its Osmo lineup with a single grip. Much like the Osmo Mobile 2, the Ronin-S features simplified controls and intelligent stabilization modes to keep your shots steady, whether you’re using a 5D Mark IV or a Sony A9.

Kodak Super 8 and Blockchain

In a move that confused even the most in-the-know, Kodak announced KodakOne, a rights management platform for photographers. Additionally, Kodak revealed it has made its very own cryptocurrency, KodakCoin, as a means of making sure photographers can get paid for their work. We’ve written up a summary of the announcement, so be sure to head on over there for the details.