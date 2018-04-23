DxO Labs files for bankruptcy in France, according to legal notice

Share

Is the company behind the DxO One in trouble? According to a translated bulletin from a French newspaper, DxO Labs has filed for bankruptcy in France. The legal notice says that the company filed for bankruptcy on January 15, with a judge opening the proceedings on March 16.

The company hasn’t yet released any official statements on the legal filings, leaving the company’s future unclear. The company did not respond to requests for comment on the legal report. Other reports suggest that the company is reorganizing, but that the company isn’t in liquidation and that customers won’t be affected. With only the translated legal report and unofficial reports, exactly what the bankruptcy means is left up to speculation, however, French law could still allow the company to recover from the bankruptcy.

DxO Labs is no longer the same company as DxO Mark — DxO Mark became an independent company in the fall of 2017. DxO Mark is the company responsible for testing and ranking cameras. DxO Labs is the company behind the DxO One smartphone connected camera as well as the several different software programs.

The DxO One is the company’s only camera on the market currently and while the camera has seen several firmware updates to add new features, the camera will turn three this summer. DxO Lab’s camera launched as a camera controlled with an iPhone, but last fall, the company announced an early access program for a version of the camera with a USB C connection for Android.

The company’s RAW photo editor is the DxO PhotoLab software. DxO Labs also acquired the Nik Collection after Google discontinued the popular photo plugins; the company’s website still states that a new version is planned for sometime during 2018. DxO Labs also offers the DxO Filmpack, a Mac and PC program for adding film-like effects, and DxO Viewpoint, a Mac and PC program designed specifically for correcting perspective distortion.

The company claims more than 400 million devices use technology created by DxO, with 80 million images edited by the company’s software every year.

DxO Labs has headquarters in Paris, but also has offices in San Fransisco, Tokyo, and Seoul, according to the company’s website. The company has 113 employees.