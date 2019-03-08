Digital Trends
Photography

13 inspiring female photographers to follow on Instagram

Hillary Grigonis
By
fashion photographer dixie dixon
Hillary Grigonis/Digital Trends

We talk a lot about the importance of the tech, the camera and lens, that is responsible for making a photograph — but the person behind the camera is what truly drives an image. From travelers to commercial artists, Instagram is a hot spot for unearthing new perspectives from a diverse base of creators.

On International Women’s Day, we invite you to fill your feed with views from the female lens. From destination photographers who spend more time abroad than at home to women fighting for a cause, here are 13 inspiring female photographers to follow on Instagram — some that we’ve had the pleasure of meeting in person on our own adventures, and others that we’ve admired from afar.

Paola Franqi (@Monaris)

View this post on Instagram

goodbye my dear!

A post shared by Paola Franqui (@monaris_) on

New Jersey-based street photographer Paola Franqi, better known online as Monaris, has an eye for unsuspecting moments. Her images often capture everyday candid events that would otherwise go unnoticed. Using darker, film-inspired tones, she often plays with reflections and perspectives. Besides photographing New Jersey, she’s also a frequent traveler, photographing people from around the world.

Dixie Dixon (@iamdixiedixon)

Dixie Dixon is a Texas-born fashion and commercial photographer and director. While much of her work is commercial, her images always manage to capture a sense of emotion and allure. She believes photography is the “outward expression of inner significance,” a guiding factor that shows in her work. Follow Dixon on Instagram for fashion and commercial inspiration with a hint of romance.

Rusty and Kelsey Rodas (@rustyrodas)

Okay, so Rusty Rodas is actually a boy, but he’s a very good boy. The human behind this Golden Retriever’s popular account is Kelsey Rodas (@kelseyrodas). Rodas (the human one) uses her photo skills to creatively pose her adopted shelter dog, often in full human wardrobe, to spread positivity on Instagram — and who couldn’t use more of that? Follow @rustyrodas on Instagram for fun, four-legged adventures that will help breathe some humor, love, and good vibes into your daily grind.

Brooke Shaden (@brookshaden)

View this post on Instagram

Dear friends, I&#39;m painfully shy. But I&#39;m also a motivational speaker. An educator. A community organizer. I make art by myself. I&#39;m scared to work with other people. I avoid crowds. I make no sense. But the secret is that no one does. We are all walking contradictions. But maybe, maybe less so than we think. I create TO connect. I am a public speaker because I love to share. I believe my art can make people feel seen…including myself. So I create, and I speak about my work, and I make no sense but maybe you recognize yourself in the contradictions too. ???? It all feels a lot like this picture. Falling into the unknown but trusting you&#39;re there to catch me. And knowing I&#39;m there to catch myself. ???? P.S. I&#39;m about to go on stage right now. I feel no fear, only joy. Talking about what I love is a gift. Thank you for being here to listen and see. ????

A post shared by Brooke Shaden | creative soul (@brookeshaden) on

Brooke Shaden could be considered both a photographer and a Photoshop artist. The fine-art photographer creates otherworldly, dreamlike images. Her work is often full of emotion, mystery, and dark tones (though if you hear her speak, her personality is unmistakably bright). She started out manipulating her own self portraits, but her recent work often obscures the identity of the subject. Follow Shaden on Instagram for thought-provoking fine art.

Kael Rebick (@Punkodelish)

View this post on Instagram

Morning light with a touch of spring

A post shared by Kael Rebick (@punkodelish) on

Toronto-based photographer Kael Rebick started snapping landscapes with her smartphone — and quickly become hooked. Now, whether she’s shooting with a smartphone or Fujifilm mirrorless camera, her work captures impressive, often colorful views. She doesn’t discriminate between rural and urban beauty and her work takes her to scenes from around the world. Follow @punkodelish on Instagram for colorful travel photography.

Erin Sullivan (@Erinoutdoors)

Erin Sullivan is a travel blogger and photographer. Between the time she spends on the road and her photographic eye, her Instagram account will probably give you the travel itch. Her feed is a mix of impressive vistas, stunning night skies, interesting people, and exotic wildlife. She also leads photography excursions around the world. Follow @erinoutdoors on Instagram for inspiring travel photography.

Susan Stripling (@susanstriplingphotography)

View this post on Instagram

As a wedding photographer, you have to be ready for ANYTHING. As a NYC wedding photographer, you have to be ready for anything then some : crowds, crazy weather, difficult logistics, small spaces, the list goes on and on. ⠀ .⠀ At this sweet elopement, the bride and groom wanted some pictures with the vintage taxicab that they rented for their day. It was getting dark, and there wasn’t enough ambient light to really illuminate the couple inside the cab. I wedged a gridded speedlite in between the seats of the cab and used it to light the couple’s faces, separating them from the background and making them really stand out against the dramatic scene.⠀ .⠀ For photographers : Canon 5D Mark IV. 35mm f/1.4 lens at 35mm and f/4, exp comp 0.0, ISO 640, 1/160 sec. Manual. Light from one gridded off-camera speedlite at 1/32 power. @canonusa #teamcanon #canonexploreroflight #eos5dmarkiv #behindtheshot

A post shared by NYC Photographer ???? (@susanstriplingphotography) on

A wedding photographer based in New York City, Susan Stripling is a recognized photographer and educator. Her wedding photography is all about capturing a story, often told with light, creative perspectives, and perfect timing. And for photographers, she shares the technical details behind her images for additional insight. For wedding inspiration, follow Stripling on Instagram.

Sylvia Matzkowiak (@goldie_berlin)

Sylvia Matzokwiak, better known by her Instagram handle @goldie_berlin, is a German travel photographer and blogger. Working as a travel photographer since 2012, her Instagram feed is filled with colorful destinations around the world, from cities to beaches. Follow @goldie-berlin on Instagram for travel inspiration.

Rachel Barkman (@rachelbarkman)

Rachel Barkman works as a professional wedding photographer — but she’s also a nature enthusiast. She shares stunning images from her outdoor adventures at @rachelbarkman (and you can also see her wedding photos at @rachelbarkmanweddings). From the Northern Lights to sunlight streaking through remote forests, her images will make you want to explore the outdoors (if you don’t already).

Lindsay Adler (@lindsayadler_photography)

View this post on Instagram

I love LOVE some of the new techniques I’ve been experimenting with in my newest work. So… do you think it was shot outdoors, composited or in the studio? It was… in studio! This is actually a canvas print of a stormy sky printed on a @canonusa pro-4000 printer hung behind the subject and then lit to create this dramatic scene. I shot 4 or 5 variations with this sky and I’m going to be sharing them this week. Such a cool technique and I’d much rather capture it in camera (especially since it’s not expensive to do either)! My team really helped to make this shot sing. Model @hayden.graye from @statemgmt with makeup by amazing @yvonnetheartist and hair by talented @nikoweddle. Loving the art we made and so excited to share more. #endlessfaces #timelessbeauty #atedge @atedge #beautycare #photoshoot #canonprinter #canonpro4000 #dramaticlighting #patmcgrath #nyx #fashioneditorial #nyfw2019 #nyfw styling— model’s own coat, ring @lscstyling Casting by @nycbcg

A post shared by Lindsay Adler (@lindsayadler_photo) on

Fashion and beauty photographer Lindsay Adler is well known in the industry as both a photographer and an educator. She favors a clean but bold look — and her images demonstrate a pro-level understanding of light and posing. Along with fashion photography, she also photographs portraits, but with the same style and drama as her fashion work. Follow Adler on Instagram for bold fashion inspiration.

Ana Brandt (@anabrandt)

One of the most recognized photographers in her field, Ana Brandt crafts imagery celebrating newborns and moms-to-be. She’s a master at posing tiny sleeping babies. Her style favors neutral colors or props from the same color family. Now working as a photographer for 18 years, she also shares her craft with new photographers and designs maternity gowns for photoshoots. Follow Brandt on Instagram for newborn photography inspiration.

Laura Pritchett (@bythebrush)

View this post on Instagram

onward ✨

A post shared by Laura Pritchett (@bythebrush) on

Laura Pritchett is both a painter and a photographer — and both mediums carry similarities in her use of soothing colors, impressive views, and unique compositions. She lives full-time in an Airstream trailer, which means the artist is always traveling somewhere and sharing her adventures online. Follow her travels — and see how her painting carries over into her photography — on Instagram at @bythebrush.

Asa Sjostrom (@asasjostromphotography)

Asa Sjostrom is a documentary photographer from Sweden. Focusing on social issues, her images bring others reality to light, from traveling with the circus to working as a businesswoman in Uganda. Her work has led to three books and dozens of grants and exhibitions. Follow @asasjostromphotography on Instagram for a photojournalistic look into another life.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4 Pro review
Product Review

Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm F4 IS Pro: One lens to rule them all?

The Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm F4 IS Pro packs a versatile zoom range, great close-up capabilities, and impressive optical stabilization inside a single lens. But can one lens really do it all, or is it too good to be true?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram offline f8 2017
Social Media

With Giphy, it's finally possible to post GIFs to Instagram. Here's how

Unfortunately, uploading a GIF to Instagram is not as straightforward as we'd like it to be, but there are a few workarounds. Here, we show you how you can easily post GIFs to your Instagram feed or Stories using the Instagram app and…
Posted By Brie Barbee, Anthony Thurston
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

How to use the Nokia 9 PureView’s camera to step up your photography game

Have a limited edition Nokia 9 PureView smartphone? There are five cameras on the back, and it can be a little daunting to understand how to use. We rounded up all the details you need to know about into a camera guide to make it easy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best waterproof cameras version 1532273640 olympus tough tg 5
Photography

Bundle up to save big on Canon and Nikon DSLRs, waterproof cameras

Looking for a beginner's DSLR, an advanced compact or a waterproof compact camera? Walmart has several camera bundles on sale, which means you don't even have to add a memory card to the cart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
android tv google photos bug
Home Theater

Mysterious Android TV bug shows account details of scores of total strangers

In a bizarre discovery by a user in India, the names of total strangers have appeared inside the Android TV settings pages of the Google Home app. Google is already taking steps to investigate the bug.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Photography portfolio website
Photography

These are the best photography portfolio websites for showing off your work

Looking to show off your latest photography work online? Here are the best photography portfolio websites out there, from social-centric options like 500px to design-focused platforms like Semplice.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
panasonic lumix s1 review hands on feat
Product Review

With the Lumix S1, Panasonic beats Sony, Nikon, and Canon at their own game

It's big, it's heavy, it's expensive. But it's also bold. The Lumix S1 strikes out in a brave new direction, and may just be the best mirrorless camera ever made.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Huawei P20
Mobile

Huawei says P30 Pro camera will have unique, revolutionary zoom tech

Huawei claims the P30 Pro will feature revolutionary camera tech that will change the way we take pictures. The phone will feature a new zoom system that won't affect quality and utliizes artificial intelligence.
Posted By Andy Boxall
black eye pro kit g4 prokit5 1
Photography

With three lenses, the Black Eye Pro Kit G4 aims for versatile portability

With three lenses in one kit, the new Black Eye Pro Kit G4 wants to make your smartphone shots more versatile. The new kit includes a wide-angle, a fisheye, and a telephoto, along with a carrying case.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylum airmagic launches 1
Photography

Just drag and drop: Using A.I., Skylum AirMagic edits drone photos for you

Drag and drop your drone photos into AirMagic, then go Netflix binge watch while artificial intelligence edits your photos for you. AirMagic is a drag-and-drop program that uses AI to correct issues commonly found in drone photography.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica q2 unveiled photo mar 06 8 28 29 pm
Photography

Leica Q2 doubles down on resolution in fast, weather-sealed full-frame compact

Leica's second generation Q series camera almost doubles the megapixels of the first. The Leica Q2 is a 47.3-megapixel full-frame camera with a fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens, 4K, an updated processor and a new viewfinder inside a weather-sealed…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
camcorder
Buying Guides

Do camcorders still make sense in 2019? Our camcorder buying guide

Camcorders were once the one-size-fits-all video solution for the masses, but they are much rarer today. As our phones continue to get better at video, the desire to buy a camcorder is decreasing -- however, there are reasons you may need…
Posted By Daven Mathies
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Photography

From 4K powerhouses to tiny action cams, here are the best video cameras

Although not as popular as they once were, dedicated video cameras still have their benefits. From travel vlogging to home movies to recording your kid's little league game, here are the best video cameras you can buy right now.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
yongnuo mirrorless camera teased yongnuomirrorless
Photography

Yongnuo’s 4G smart mirrorless camera could cost under $500

Yongnuo offered a teaser for an upcoming mirrorless camera and now we know more details, including a good chunk for the specifications. The Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera will use an Android 7.1 operating system and Canon EF lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis