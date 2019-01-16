Digital Trends
With 5-stop optical stabilization, Fujifilm GF 100-200mm is ready for adventure

Daven Mathies
With 1.4x teleconverter.
One of the core promises of the mirrorless Fujifilm GFX 50s is to make medium-format as accessible in the field as it is in the studio. On January 17, Fujifilm revealed a new lens designed to deliver on that promise. The GF 100-200mm F5.6 R is a weather resistant, relatively lightweight, 2x telephoto zoom with impressive optical image stabilization rated for 5 stops of shake reduction.

At about 2.3 pounds, the midrange telephoto lens — which has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 79-158mm — is perhaps not a lightweight by the standards of smaller formats, but to put it into context, it’s only about 3 ounces heavier than the GF 120mm F4 prime lens. That gives outdoor photographers a workable zoom range requiring barely any extra heft, while the high-powered stabilization motor means you could also leave the tripod at home, saving even more weight.

Optically, the GF 100-200mm is composed of 20 glass elements that are organized in 13 groups. Two extra-low-dispersion elements and a single aspherical element are used to control chromatic aberration and field curvature, respectively. The nine-bladed aperture features a maximum f-stop of f/5.6 throughout the entire zoom range and can be stopped down to f/32. The lens features a close-focus distance of 0.6 meters, or about 2 feet, and uses 67mm front filter thread.

Additionally, wildlife photographers will be pleased to learn that it is compatible with Fujifilm’s 1.4x teleconverter, which is also weather resistant, giving more reach without sacrificing durability.

Autofocus is achieved with the latest Fujifilm linear motor, advertised as being both quiet and fast. From using other LM-equipped lenses, the quiet we can attest to — but in our experience, focusing speed on the GFX 50s is always limited by the camera, which relies on a slow contrast-detection autofocus system. However, with Fujifilm’s prototype GFX 100-megapixel concept camera advertising phase-detection autofocus, we expect current GF lenses will perform faster on future cameras.

At $2,000, the new lens is priced right where we would expect it for GF zoom; the sole other zoom in the series — the GF 32-64mm f/4 — currently sells for about $2,085. The GF 100-200mm f/5.6 will be available in late February 2019.

See ya, CFast: 1TB CFexpress card transfers photos at 1,400MB per second

The latest trend in professional removable storage media is fast approaching. At CES 2019, ProgradeDigital revealed its first CFexpress card, featuring a 1-terabyte capacity and bewildering 1,400 megabyte-per-second transfer rate.
These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses -- something no phone…
The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Going somewhere? Capture more than your phone can with the best travel cams

Hitting the road or doing some globetrotting this year? Bring along the right camera to capture those once-in-a-lifetime vacation memories. Here's a list of some of our current favorites.
What to look for and what to avoid when buying a camera

Looking to buy a new camera? Our comprehensive camera guide for 2016 has answers to any camera or photography questions you might ask, whether in regards to pricing, image quality, or weatherproofing.
From 11K to just OK: The biggest photo gear announcements at CES 2019

From 11K cameras to 1 TB media cards, CES 2019 brought a peek at new gear for photographers and videographers. But what photography gear grabbed our attention the most? Here are the biggest photo gear announcements from CES 2019.
Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
CES 2019

No yolk! A photo of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram

Until this weekend, the most-liked post on Instagram was of Kylie Jenner's baby daughter, which has around 18 million likes. It's now been knocked off the top spot not by a stunning sunset or even a cute cat, but by an egg.
From 4K powerhouses to tiny action cams, here are the best video cameras

Although not as popular as they once were, dedicated video cameras still have their benefits. From travel vlogging to home movies to recording your kid's little league game, here are the best video cameras you can buy right now.
Starting your very own vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability. When it comes to putting your life on YouTube, here are the best cameras for the job.
Authentic, holistic, retro photography is in: Here are 2019's predicted trends

What types of imagery are we most drawn to? According to recent stock photography data from Adobe, StoryBlocks, and Shutterstock, authentic, holistic, and humanitarian content will be in high demand in 2019.
This A.I.-powered camera follows the action to produce epic selfie videos

Want to capture more epic action selfies? The Obsbot Tail is a camera-gimbal combo that uses artificial intelligence to follow the action. Using a handful of different modes, the camera works to keep the action in the frame.
Sony crams its best camera tech into the new $900 A6400

Love Sony's autofocus, but can't stomach the full-frame price? The Sony A6400 mirrorless camera uses some of the same autofocus technology and the processor of the A9 in a compact, more affordable crop-sensor camera.
