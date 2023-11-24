This Black Friday speedlight deal is for all photographers

If there’s one thing any self-respecting photographer should have (OK, there are like a million things any self-respecting photographer should have, but we digress), it’s a decent speedlight. Or flash, if you will. It’s not that you can’t take pictures without one — you most certainly can. But a good flash is worth its weight in gold and makes your pictures stand out.

And there’s a pretty great Black Friday deal on a really good speedlight that should definitely pique your interest: We’re seeing big discounts on the Godox V1, for Canon, Sony, Nikon, and Fuji cameras — from as little as $199, or 23% off. That’s not a lot of money to pay for an awful lot of flash.

Godox V1-C Speedlight for Canon — $199, was $259:

Godox V1-S Speedlight for Sony — $199, was $259:

Godox V1-N Speedlight for Nikon — $199, was $259:

Godox V1-F Speedlight for Fujifilm — $199, was $259:

I’ve been using the Godox V1 for a few years now, and it absolutely is a workhorse. It is, above all, a great speedlight, and it does all the speedlight things you’d expect. It handles TTL (that’s “through the lens,” or essentially an automatic mode) just fine. It recycles in 1.5 seconds, which generally is fast enough for the sort of shooting you’ll be doing with it. And it supports high-speed sync up to 1/8000th of a second, as well as front- and rear-curtain sync.

So, yeah. It’s a really good flash.

But it also serves as a wireless transmitter. And that means that I can use it in conjunction with other off-camera speedlights, controlling up to four groups wirelessly from one place. That’s super handy.

Still need more? It has an autofocus assist beam for when things are really dark, a modeling lamp, and a 2.5mm port for when you want to use a cable to trigger things. The 2600 mAh battery is good for 480 full-power discharges. And because it’s removable, I tend to keep an extra battery on hand, just in case.

And there are all kinds of modifiers available, too. I’m partial to MagMod — yes, v2 works with the round head. It’s simple to diffuse and bounce the light however you want. And if you prefer to rock it raw, the flash head rotates and tilts so you can get things pointed exactly where you want.

One very important thing you need to note: There are different models of the V1 depending on what brand camera you have. V1-C is for Canon. V1-S is for Sony. V1-N is for Nikon. V1-F is for Fuji. You get the idea.

