Digital Trends
Photography

Google is revolutionizing smartphone photos with computing, not lenses

Hillary Grigonis
By
Google Pixel 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL takes low-light images, high-resolution photos, and well-timed shots — but those big new photo features aren’t realized solely by the camera packed inside. Instead, Google is tackling tasks typically left to larger cameras with computers, not lenses and high-resolution sensors.

(Read our hands-on preview of the new Google Pixel 3 XL.)

Like the Pixel 2, Google integrated a special chip designed just for photos, the Pixel Visual Core, and a dual-pixel sensor that enables dual-lens effects with a single lens. And like the original Pixel phone, the Pixel 3 shoots and merges multiple images without a delay by using HDR+. And like the first two generations of Google smartphones, Google isn’t done leveraging artificial intelligence and computational photography to take better photos.

Good-bye, crappy smartphone zoom?

Google Pixel 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Smartphone cameras have either a slight zoom using two lenses or digital zoom — and all digital zooms produce poor results by cropping the photos. You just can’t fit a big zoom lens inside a small smartphone. Google is promising better zoom with a fixed, single lens smartphone (on the rear, anyways) using Super Res Zoom.

Super Res Zoom revamps an existing idea and reworks the concept to solve a new problem — that crappy smartphone zoom. Digital zoom doesn’t work well because the resolution is drastically reduced — but what if the image you started with had a higher resolution?

Super Res Zoom takes a burst of photos. Small movements in your hands will make those photos taken from a slightly different position. By stitching those slightly different photos together, the Pixel 3 creates a higher resolution image. And with a higher resolution image, you can use digital zoom with results that aren’t so cringe-worthy.

Perhaps what’s even more intriguing is that the feature doesn’t appear to require a tripod, since it actually needs those small movements in your hands. Panasonic, Olympus, and Pentax cameras have similar modes using pixel shift, but they are designed to create a higher resolution final file, not as an artificial zoom, and tripods are recommended.

A good low-light smartphone?

Speaking of cringe-worthy, Google’s Liza Ma says that the Pixel 3’s new low-light mode called Night Sight is so good, you’ll never use the flash. Like the Super Res Zoom, the feature is powered by machine learning. The Night Sight doesn’t use any of the usual hardware solutions for a better low light shot like a larger sensor and brighter aperture — instead, machine learning re-colors the photo to create brighter, more vivid colors even without using the flash.

Google didn’t dive much into detail how machine learning is used to brighten the photos, but says the A.I. recolors the image for a brighter shot without the flash. We’ll have to wait to see just how well that recoloring works — the feature isn’t launching until next month via software.

Top Shot mixes HDR+ with A.I. that chooses your best photos for you

The Top Shot feature inside the Pixel 3 is essentially burst mode — a fast series of photos — and a feature that DSLRs and even smartphones have long had. But what Google is doing different with Top Shot is automatically choosing which moment out of that burst is the best one.

Top Shot takes a fast burst of photos. The Pixel 3 highlights the one with your actual timing, and also highlights a recommended photo. Machine learning, Google says, determines which image in that burst is the best option. By feeding a computer a bunch of good photos and bad photos, essentially, the software learned that, yes, photos are better with everyone’s eyes open and a smile in the frame. And if you don’t agree with the A.I.’s pick, you can dig through the burst and choose the image yourself.

Google says the alternate shots are still also captured in HDR+ — so essentially, that burst mode is also taking smaller bursts to layer together for a more detailed image. HDR+ already impressed in earlier Pixel models, but managing both burst shots and multiple images at once suggests impressive computing power. (And yes, those photos will probably take up a lot of space, but Google is including unlimited Google Photos storage with the Pixel 3).

The idea of using A.I. to choose your best shots is nothing new — Adobe announced a beta tool for Lightroom to do just that a year ago. But what the Pixel 3 does is mix that new concept of automatically flagging your best shots without sifting through the bad ones with the old school burst mode. And it’s all done on one device.

So where does hardware fit in?

While the biggest new features are powered by A.I., the Pixel 3 doesn’t leave camera hardware unchanged. The front of the phone now houses two cameras — one an expected 8-megapixel camera, the other a wide angle lens with a 97-degree field of view so you can actually fit everyone into a groupie. A portrait booth mode will also trigger the shot hands-free by looking for a smile or a funny face, Google says.

The camera keeps a single lens at the back, yet manages to continue the impressive portrait mode from earlier models using dual pixel technology instead of dual lenses. That portrait mode is getting a boost, Google says — the Pixel 3 can edit the result, including changing the subject for a sharp background instead.

The camera’s dual pixel autofocus can also now track subjects — a feature that’s been around for some time on advanced cameras but is a nice addition to see integrated into a smartphone. The rear camera also includes optical and electronic image stabilization, a flicker sensor and a bright f/1.8 lens.

Video is shot at up to 30 fps 4K or 120 fps in 1080p.

Google may have made some claims that are no big deal for DSLR fans like tracking autofocus, but pit the Pixel 3’s camera against other smartphones and those A.I. features could give the Pixel 3 an edge. Annie Leibovitz, at least, agrees — she’s entered into a partnership with Google, the first time the photographer has signed an agreement with a brand. She’s not saying anything about leaving her dedicated camera behind, but Leibovitz did use the Pixel 3 for portraits and places while traveling, Google says.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6 video teardown, and safety testing lab tour
iphone xs and max vs x camera shootout v comp
Photography

Is the iPhone XS camera really that much better? Definitely. See for yourself

Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max have excellent cameras. How much better are they? We pit them against last year's iPhone X to find out. The differences may be minuscule, but they certainly are substantial.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
camera autofocus guide miha jan strehovec 229032 unsplash
Photography

Stop missing the mark — here’s what you need to know about autofocus settings

Camera focusing on the wrong part of the image? The autofocus settings may be to blame. Learn how autofocus works, the different types of autofocus systems, what each autofocus mode does and when to use each setting in this autofocus…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis, David Elrich
adobe photoshop elements premiere 2019 pse2019 redesignphotocollages
Photography

With Premiere Elements’ new A.I. editor, you may finally finish that video project

Continuing a trend of artificial intelligence enhancements, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements will now create entire slideshows and collages for you when you open the program. Both also include general performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 4
Social Media

Snap a photo to follow a new friend on Instagram with its Nametags tool

Skip the typing and search bar -- Instagram now allows you to add friends using the in-app camera. Nametags are scannable graphics that will lead straight to your Instagram profile.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Canon EF 85mm f1.4L IS lens review
Product Review

Fast and steady wins the race for Canon’s 85mm f/1.4L IS lens

Combining both a fast f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilization, the Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L rejects the choice between speed and stability and finally delivers a prime lens that gives photographers the best of both.
Posted By Daven Mathies
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera
Photography

Photography News: Luminar teases Libraries, Sony develops polarized sensor

In this week's photography news, Sony's latest sensor has a polarizer built right in (and a global shutter, too) while Tamron says its lenses aren't all compatible with the Nikon Z adapter.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
dji mavic 2 pro zoom review xxl
Product Review

DJI has always been the king of drones, and the new Mavics are almost perfect

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Nikon Z7 Review
Product Review

With the Z7, Nikon gives DSLR holdouts the mirrorless wonder they've waited for

Nikon’s long awaited full-frame mirrorless cameras are here, and the Z7 is the new flagship model. But does it stand up to the company's DSLR pedigree, and, more importantly, does it have what it takes to compete with the likes of Sony?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
bitplay allclip lauch ann 3709
Photography

Bitplay’s unique mount brings new lenses, filters to Android and iPhone

Bitplay's lens lineup is now accessible to both iPhone and Android photographers, thanks to a unique lens clip design called AllClip. The new mount launches alongside a new 3x macro lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D7200
Product Review

Nikon’s D7200 is a strong successor to its famous father, but no heir apparent

Nikon’s D7200 is an upgrade to one of our favorite DSLRs -- and even though it's now been replaced, it's still a viable option at a lower price. It shoots excellent stills and performs well. But lack of features hold it back.
Posted By David Elrich