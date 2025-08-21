 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. News

How to watch Insta360 unveil its not-so-secret next gadget on Thursday

Insta360 is about to drop another device.

By
Be There. Be Square. August 21.

Insta360 is about to take the wraps off its latest gadget, widely expected to be the Go Ultra action camera.

The company recently teased a look at the incoming device as part of a video ad for the big unveil, which takes place on Thursday, August 21. You can watch the teaser above. 

What to expect

Insta360 looks set to unveil the Go Ultra action camera as a follow-up to the Go 3S, which launched last year. The new Go Ultra will replace its predecessor’s pill-shaped design with a compact, cube design. 

Rumored to weigh a touch over 50 grams, the Go Ultra is believed to have a new 1/1.28-inch sensor and 4K/60fps video capabilities — double the frame rate of the Go 3S. It’ll also come with a flip-up display. 

The one thing we don’t know is when the new Go Ultra camera will be available. All will be revealed tomorrow. 

Oh, and as part of the launch hype, Insta360 is offering more than $4,000 worth of prizes including the new camera and a Giant road bike — in a one-off contest if you sign up to its mailing list before Thursday. Full details on its website.

How to watch

Insta360 will unveil its latest action camera at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 21. You can watch the big reveal via the video player at the top of this page, or by heading to its website, which will carry the same footage. 

Related: 
GoPro unveils its latest action camera, the Hero 12 Black

Insta360 has been pretty busy of late, last week unveiling the A1, the world’s first 360-degree consumer drone. Unveiled under the new Antigravity sub-brand, the 249-gram A1 boasts 8K video, first-person-view goggles, and a Grip controller for single-handed control. Pricing and bundle details have yet to be announced have yet to be announced for the new quadcopter, which will begin shipping globally in January 2026.

The company also recently introduced the X5 Satin White Limited Edition, a specially colored version of its X5 360-degree camera.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Insta360’s One R camera gains lots of exciting new features
insta360s one r camera gains lots of exciting new features insta360 modular

Big Feature Update - Insta360 ONE R

Insta360’s One R modular camera kit won a lot of praise when it launched last year. Indeed, in our in-depth review, we were particularly impressed by the 360-degree unit, saying: “The videos are great, the versatility is unbeatable, the app extensive, and it’s simply a blast to shoot with.”

Read more
5 missing features that would make the Insta360 Go 2 more awesome
5 missing insta360 go 2 features review 6 of 10

The reviews are unanimous -- everyone has fallen in love in the Insta360 Go 2. There are plenty of reasons why the action camera is appealing to users, like its ultra-compact design, grab-and-go usability, versatile accessories, and superb stabilization.

I’ve spent a short time with it, and while I’m astounded by the kind of unique storytelling I’m able to capture with it, there are several things that prevent it from being the ultimate life camera. Here are five missing features that would make the Insta360 Go 2 even more awesome than it is right now.
Native 24 fps capture

Read more
Insta360 GO 2 is a miniscule action camera that weighs less than an ounce
insta360 go 2 weighs less than ounce news g0 lifestyle 3 of 4

When you're on the move and trying to keep up with the action, the last thing you want is a hefty camera weighing you down. The Insta360 GO 2 is the perfect solution to this problem. At only 27 grams, the camera weighs less than an ounce but still provides high-resolution, hands-free recording with an action camera.

The Insta360 GO 2 includes a 1/2.3-inch image sensor that yields 1440p videos, ensuring high-quality results no matter what you're recording. Whether you post your videos on your social media feed or to a dedicated YouTube channel, they'll stand out. The signature FlowState stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms mean your video will be steady no matter how many bumps you hit or hills you crest.

Read more