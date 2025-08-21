How to watch Insta360 unveil its not-so-secret next gadget on Thursday

Insta360 is about to take the wraps off its latest gadget, widely expected to be the Go Ultra action camera.

The company recently teased a look at the incoming device as part of a video ad for the big unveil, which takes place on Thursday, August 21. You can watch the teaser above.

What to expect

Insta360 looks set to unveil the Go Ultra action camera as a follow-up to the Go 3S, which launched last year. The new Go Ultra will replace its predecessor’s pill-shaped design with a compact, cube design.

Rumored to weigh a touch over 50 grams, the Go Ultra is believed to have a new 1/1.28-inch sensor and 4K/60fps video capabilities — double the frame rate of the Go 3S. It’ll also come with a flip-up display.

The one thing we don’t know is when the new Go Ultra camera will be available. All will be revealed tomorrow.

Oh, and as part of the launch hype, Insta360 is offering more than $4,000 worth of prizes including the new camera and a Giant road bike — in a one-off contest if you sign up to its mailing list before Thursday. Full details on its website.

How to watch

Insta360 will unveil its latest action camera at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 21. You can watch the big reveal via the video player at the top of this page, or by heading to its website, which will carry the same footage.

Insta360 has been pretty busy of late, last week unveiling the A1, the world’s first 360-degree consumer drone. Unveiled under the new Antigravity sub-brand, the 249-gram A1 boasts 8K video, first-person-view goggles, and a Grip controller for single-handed control. Pricing and bundle details have yet to be announced have yet to be announced for the new quadcopter, which will begin shipping globally in January 2026.

The company also recently introduced the X5 Satin White Limited Edition, a specially colored version of its X5 360-degree camera.