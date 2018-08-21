Digital Trends
Photography

Insta360 Pro 2 shoots stabilized 8K VR video that you can watch on 4K headsets

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 8
insta360 pro 2 announced 3n3a1346
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced property
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced dsc05321
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced dsc05242
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced dsc05143
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced dsc05103
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced dsc05037
Insta360
insta360 pro 2 announced concert
Insta360

Insta360’s pro-level immersive camera is getting an 8K upgrade — but more importantly, you’ll be able to watch that 8K footage on a standard 4K headset. On Tuesday, Aug. 21, Insta360 launched the Insta360 Pro 2, a ball-shaped six-lens virtual reality camera. Besides packing in 8K 3D videos, the Insta360 Pro 2 brings stabilization to pro-level 360 for the first time and creates a streamlined editing process thanks to a partnership with Adobe.

When stitched together, the camera’s six lenses create an image that’s rated at an 8K resolution for each eye. 8K footage can be shot in 3D at 30 frames per second or non-3D at 60 fps. A 6K mode is available to achieve both 3D and 60 fps simultaneously, while dropping to 4K enables 120 fps for slow-motion. The Pro 2 will also shoot in-camera HDR and also includes i-Log for preserving more dynamic range. Each camera module has its own microSD slot, with a main SD card to store the necessary metadata for stitching and stabilization. The camera also has two USB and 3.5mm audio jacks. A GPS is also built-in for Street View and other similar tasks.

All that resolution may create great detail, but headsets like the Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR and most smartphones only have the processing power for 4K resolution. It’s a chicken-before-the-egg problem in the VR industry, since without good 8K footage, there’s not much sense in trying to fit enough power to manage large 8K files into a headset. But an 8K video in the 360 format isn’t the same as an 8K video in the traditional aspect ratios — and that’s how Insta360 plans to allow viewers to actually get 8K on a 4K device.

The 8K resolution describes the entire 360-degree spherical area, not just the field of a view of a viewer sees at any one moment. Using what the company calls CrystalView, the Insta360 playback app only renders what’s on the screen instead of the complete view. That means that 8K resolution doesn’t overburden the playback device, with may otherwise struggle to handle all those extra pixels.

Insta360 is integrating more than just high resolution — the company says its the first pro-grade 360 camera to include stabilization (smaller consumer 360 cameras like the GoPro Fusion have stabilization). Insta360 says that the new FlowState technology is as good as a standalone gimbal. There’s a gyroscope inside the camera, and since the camera is already capturing video in every direction, the Insta360 software can reframe footage to stabilize the shot without sacrificing detail.

insta360 pro 2 announced insta360pro2transmitter
Insta360

360 content on a professional level is difficult because, well, where do you hide the crew? Rather than using the usual Wi-Fi to control the camera from a distance, the Insta360 Pro uses a bespoke 5.18 GHz transmitter and receiver which allows the crew to control the camera from almost 1,000 feet (300 meters) away.

For editing, the Insta360 Pro 2 uses a low-resolution proxy file that’s automatically stitched. When working inside of Adobe Premiere Pro, the full-resolution files remain unstitched until the edit is ready for export. That allows the computer to work with smaller files and lets editors only stitch the footage they actually end up using, potentially saving many hours of work.

Pre-orders for the Insta360 Pro 2 opened today and the camera will ship with the FarSight transmitter control system. The camera is expected to retail for about $5,000.

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
pinnacle studio 22 announced ultimate color grading copy
Photography

Color grading pushes Pinnacle Studio 22 toward more pro video editing features

Designed for videographers that aren't pros but aren't basic users either, Pinnacle Studio 22 expands its advanced tools with color grading and four-point editing. The updates bring more advanced tools to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
How to use Adobe Spark Page
Web

Adobe Spark Page makes web design easy — here’s how to use it

Using artificial intelligence and simple tools, Adobe Spark Page is designed for easy web page design. Here's how to use Adobe Spark Page to create a travel journal, event page or any other one-page website.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
photo fomo aug 17 vsco apple 354e3ca39edd0a8f53b877c650e8b68212347940 hasselblad xv adapter 3000px
Photography

Photo FOMO: VSCO makes harsh sun look cool, Apple wants to make 360 look better

In this week's Photo FOMO, see how VSCO is trying to improve photos in harsh sunlight with new presets, how Apple thinks they can make 360 look better, and find out just how many photographers actually read licensing agreements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Canon EOS M5 review
Photography

From white skies to blurry subjects, how to fix common photo mistakes

You snapped the photo at the perfect moment, but the image is blurry. Understanding the most common photography mistakes can help capture better memories and more likable Instagrams. Here's how to fix these seven common photography…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
world photography day iphone influencers processed with vsco m5 preset
Photography

How iPhone photographers connect the world using only ‘basic’ gear

August 19 is World Photography Day, marking progress from the daguerreotype to the iPhone. But how do today's photographers create a connection to viewers using basic gear? We talked to iPhone photographers and influencers around the world…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon mirroless camera update
Photography

Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless is coming August 23 — here’s what we know so far

Nikon is keeping a tight lid on details surrounding its upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, but we know it has a touchscreen, and the latest teaser is the most revealing. Here are all the teasers and analyst predictions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to take a passport photo
Photography

From DIY to AAA, here’s how to take a passport photo in 6 different ways

If you're applying for a passport or renewing one, you need to submit a photo in your official application. There are strict guidelines, but fortunately, it's something you can do at home. Here's how to take a passport photo.
Posted By Les Shu
fujfilm 46 zoom broadcast multi group fujifilm46xzoom
Photography

Fujifilm now has a crazy 46x zoom lens — 9.5mm to 437mm — for 4K video

If you're watching a sports game next year and see the view zoom from an extreme wide angle to up close and personal, Fujifilm's new lens may be to blame. Here's how Fujifilm technology created a 46x zoom 9.5-437mm lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis