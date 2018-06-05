The Leica SF 60 is both a flash and a video light with off-camera possibilities

Share

Leica shooters have a new option for lighting up shots, off-camera and on. On Monday, June 4, Leica announced the SF 60 flash and the SF C1 remote to control the flash off-camera. The flash and wireless control are designed for the Leica S, SL and M interchangeable lens cameras but also work with the Leica Q and Leica CL.

The Leica SF 60 flash mixes a lightweight body with pro-level features. The flash has TTL, or Through the Lens, which adjusts the flash level automatically. High-speed sync allows the flash to be used well past the camera body’s flash sync speed at up to 1/8,000 seconds. The flash head also tilts and swivels, allowing the flash to be bounced off another surface. A diffuser, reflector card, and a zoom reflector are also built in.

The SF 60 also doubles as a video light with a continuous LED mode. The continuous light is adjustable in nine different intensities.

The flash is controlled through a color rear LCD. Four AA batteries power the flash, while an optional battery pack offers both longer performance and faster flash recycling times. The Power Pack can provide juice to two SF 60 flashes and also has USB charging ports to recharge a smartphone or tablet.

With the SF C1, the SF 60 can light up shots off camera. Sitting inside the camera’s hot shoe, the SF C1 can fire off flashes in up to seven channels, with up to three groups inside each channel. The transceiver uses a 2.5 GHz frequency and works with multiple SF 60 flashes.

Like the flash, the SF C1 is controlled from a similar color LCD. Two AAA batteries will provide enough power for the S1 to fire in up to 3,000 images. A micro SD card slot will allow the control unit to receive firmware updates in the future.

The SF 60 joins Leica’s a handful of other existing flash options for the company, including the SF 64, SF 40, and SF 26. Both the SF 60 and SF C1 launch before the end of June at Leica Stores, Leica Boutiques and authorized dealers. The flash unit will retail for $595, with the remote control for $350.