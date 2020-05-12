Moment, the company most known for its smartphone lenses, just dropped a new type of product — a camera bag. Made from recycled sailcloth, the Moment Rugged Camera Sling is designed to mix the easy access of a sling bag with a more comfortable fit and weatherproof design.

To turn the sling into something that’s both quick and comfortable, the Moment Rugged uses a curved back to mold to the wearer’s body. The cross-body strap, which can be configured for both right and left-handed photographers, is extra wide for better weight distribution, while a smaller stability strap helps keep the bag in place.

The sling design allows photographers to access gear by slinging the bag around to the front and grabbing from a fast-access top. The interior can be divided in up to three compartments, with pockets for smaller accessories.

To make the bag durable, Moment opted to use recycled NorthPak sailcloth made by sailing company North Sails. Moment says it could be the first time such a material has been used on a camera bag. The recycled polyester and film fabric is waterproof — and is paired with waterproof zippers — to keep camera gear protected.

Moment says the materials are also environmentally friendly. The CO2 emissions from manufacturing the material are close to the levels used in making organic cotton, and are half of the emissions created when producing nylon. The NorthPak also doesn’t need any harmful coatings in order to achieve that waterproof rating.

The Moment Rugged Camera Sling is launching in two sizes. The 10L bag is designed for DSLRs, film-making equipment, or a Mavic drone, as well as up to an 11-inch tablet. The 6L bag is made for mirrorless and small drones, but still has room for up to an 11-inch tablet.

Moment is perhaps best known for its smartphone lenses, but also makes filters, smartphone cases, and drone accessories. The Rugged Camera Sling follows Moment’s fanny-style sling designed for smartphones and lenses.

The bag retails at $99 for the 6L and $149 for the 10. A launch special drops the price on the small bag by $10 and large bag by $20.

