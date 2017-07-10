Interview sparks more Nikon mirrorless rumors favoring a high-end design

Why it matters to you Nikon is probably working on a high-end mirrorless camera but that is about all there is to know so far.

The Nikon 1 line probably isn’t going to be the imaging giant’s only attempt at the mirrorless market, a new interview with the company’s President Kazuo Ushida suggests. In an interview with the Japanese newspaper Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ushida hints at a high-end mirrorless camera in the company’s future, initiating a new round of Nikon mirrorless rumors.

Interviews translated from Japanese publications have been stretched and misconstrued before — so Nikon fans should not consider the possibility as one that is set in stone, but the discussion at least offers a glimpse into what the company is considering.

In the interview, translated via Google, Ushida says, “With generations grew up on smartphones I will give out a ‘Nikonashii’ mirrorless camera that made a difference to other companies in terms of performance. I want to overwhelm the performance of the lens by utilizing industrial lens technology, but also need playfulness.” Nikonashii supposedly means, Nikon-ish, or a camera that continues in Nikon’s traditions in a way that other manufacturers cannot compete with.

The passing mention in the interview leaves much up to the imagination. Does the smartphone reference mean the camera will cater to smartphone-like portability and simplicity? Or does the reference simply mean the camera is going to cater to younger generations? Will the “industrial lens technology” mean a separate lens line, or finally a camera company that decides to make a mirrorless body compatible with existing DSLR lenses?

While the interview leaves more questions than answers, the article has sparked yet another online round of rumors on the company’s late arrival to the high-end mirrorless arena. While the Nikon 1 line allowed the company to make a jump to mirrorless, the smaller one-inch sensors are more consumer than professional.

Late last year, Nikon announced a company-wide restructuring plan, saying that the company would refine its focus to high-end cameras and lenses in order to remain profitable in a smartphone era. Since then, the company has canceled the line of DL compacts after a delay and created a separate division to focus on lens technology. The company’s new focus certainly suggests that, if a mirrorless is in development, the camera would be more high-end than the Nikon 1.