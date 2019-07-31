Share

Handcrafted camera bag company Ona is reimagining old favorites. Announced on Tuesday, July 30, Ona’s new classic line is a series of six camera bags, mixing new silhouettes with a design inspired by the company’s favorite bags. The new releases are the first new designs from the company in more than a year, with half already available and the rest expected out in September.

The first new bag in the Classic series, the Monterey, is a backpack designed to fit a full DSLR kit with up to five additional lenses and a 13-inch laptop, while still keeping a smaller profile. Inspired by the company’s Camps Day backpack, the bag is constructed from canvas and leather. The bag is available now with a $349 list price.

The Capri II is an updated design on Ona’s popular shoulder bag with what the company calls a more streamlined design along with riveted straps and more reinforcement throughout the bag. The bag accommodates a 13-inch laptop along with a camera and up to three lenses. The Capri II will come in two variations — one leather and one canvas. The bags launched this month, retailing for $289 for the canvas and $349 for the leather.

Updating another classic, the Pebbled Bowery is a limited-edition shoulder bag that’s designed with pebbled leather, new hardware, and an updated strap. The bag is limited to 200 pieces, and is selling for $259.

Continuing the line of compact shoulder bags, the Rockaway is an everyday camera sling designed to fit a DSLR and two lenses. The bag is designed to keep a lightweight profile, Ona says, with quick access to gear. The Rockaway is slated for arrival in September.

Stepping up the capacity, Ona is also launching a high capacity camera duffel bag. Tentatively named the Tool Kit, the duffel accommodates two bodies and up to four lenses, along with room for accessories like flashes, external hard drives, batteries, and film. The bag is expected out in mid-September for a $339 list price.

On the opposite end, the small capacity crossbody, tentatively called the Small Case, is designed for point-and-shoot cameras and smaller mirrorless cameras or a single lens. The slim crossbody bag is slated for a September 24 release, with a $129 list price.