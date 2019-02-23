Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the Ricoh GR III and WG-6, the widest ever fisheye lens, and the Pansonic FZ1000 II, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Adobe fixes Premiere Pro audio bug with new firmware

Adobe Premiere Pro has a new update designed to fix audio bugs. Adobe says version 13.0.3 corrects a bug that creates an “extremely loud noise when playing a project and adding an effect.” On user forums, some users reported that the loud noise had damaged the speakers.

The update also corrects a crashing or screeching sound that happens during playback when switching between EQ presets. Other fixes including buzzing in transitions and buzzing on silent segments of a submix track.

Tamron has three new full-frame lenses up its sleeves

Third-party lens company Tamron will soon have three new options for full-frame shooters. This week, the company shared the development of three new lenses: A 35-150mm f/2.8-4 Di VC OSD, an SP 35mm f/1.4 Di USD, and the 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD. The 17-28mm will be for Sony E mount, while the other two are for full frame DSLRs. (Tamron hasn’t confirmed the mounts, but full-frame DSLRs typically means Canon and Nikon mounts).

Tamron calls the 35-150mm lens a portrait zoom, designed for portability and covering a range of focal lengths common among portrait photographers. The lens uses a Dual Micro-Processing Unit autofocus system, which Tamron says helps both autofocus performance and stabilization.

The 35mm prime lens marks the 45th anniversary for the company’s SP series — Tamron says the lens embodies everything the company has learned from those past 45 years. The prime lens uses a fast f/1.4 aperture with high-speed autofocus and a durable design, the company says.

The Sony E Mount 17-28mm is narrow and light considering the bright aperture and wide-angle range, Tamron suggests. The lens uses an RXD, Rapid extra-silent stepping Drive, and a motor for autofocus.

Tamron hasn’t shared full specifications, a list price or an actual release date. But the lenses, which are currently under development, will be displayed at CP+ next week in Japan.

Tokina unveils 16-28mm f/2.8 lens for Canon and Nikon DSLRs

Photographers won’t have to wait quite as long for Tokina’s newest lens — the Tokina Opera 16-28mm f/2.8 FF will launch on March 15, retailing for about $700. The lens is designed along the same concept as the Opera 50mm f/1.4 FF, the company says, as a premium lens designed for high-resolution DSLRs. Tamron says the lens is ideal for landscapes, architecture, documentary, environmental portraits, night sky, and time lapses.

The lens is designed from 15 elements in 13 groups. Because of the shape of the front glass, the lens can’t use filters but the company says the lens was designed for rich colors without accessories. The autofocus uses a newly designed GMR magnetic AF sensor, which the company says offers more speed and accuracy than previous systems while still keeping noise to a minimum.