Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News: Update Premiere Pro before a bug damages your computer

Hillary Grigonis
By
adobe premiere pro video audio updates at ibc 2018 mark cruz 230099 unsplash
Mark Cruz / Unsplash

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the Ricoh GR III and WG-6, the widest ever fisheye lens, and the Pansonic FZ1000 II,  find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Adobe fixes Premiere Pro audio bug with new firmware

Adobe Premiere Pro has a new update designed to fix audio bugs. Adobe says version 13.0.3 corrects a bug that creates an “extremely loud noise when playing a project and adding an effect.” On user forums, some users reported that the loud noise had damaged the speakers.

The update also corrects a crashing or screeching sound that happens during playback when switching between EQ presets. Other fixes including buzzing in transitions and buzzing on silent segments of a submix track.

Tamron has three new full-frame lenses up its sleeves

Third-party lens company Tamron will soon have three new options for full-frame shooters. This week, the company shared the development of three new lenses: A 35-150mm f/2.8-4 Di VC OSD, an SP 35mm f/1.4 Di USD, and the 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD. The 17-28mm will be for Sony E mount, while the other two are for full frame DSLRs. (Tamron hasn’t confirmed the mounts, but full-frame DSLRs typically means Canon and Nikon mounts).

Tamron calls the 35-150mm lens a portrait zoom, designed for portability and covering a range of focal lengths common among portrait photographers. The lens uses a Dual Micro-Processing Unit autofocus system, which Tamron says helps both autofocus performance and stabilization.

The 35mm prime lens marks the 45th anniversary for the company’s SP series — Tamron says the lens embodies everything the company has learned from those past 45 years. The prime lens uses a fast f/1.4 aperture with high-speed autofocus and a durable design, the company says.

The Sony E Mount 17-28mm is narrow and light considering the bright aperture and wide-angle range, Tamron suggests. The lens uses an RXD, Rapid extra-silent stepping Drive, and a motor for autofocus.

Tamron hasn’t shared full specifications, a list price or an actual release date. But the lenses, which are currently under development, will be displayed at CP+ next week in Japan.

Tokina unveils 16-28mm f/2.8 lens for Canon and Nikon DSLRs

photography news feb 22 2019 5c6e9b8a2b5e0
Tokina

Photographers won’t have to wait quite as long for Tokina’s newest lens — the Tokina Opera 16-28mm f/2.8 FF will launch on March 15, retailing for about $700. The lens is designed along the same concept as the Opera 50mm f/1.4 FF, the company says, as a premium lens designed for high-resolution DSLRs. Tamron says the lens is ideal for landscapes, architecture, documentary, environmental portraits, night sky, and time lapses. 

The lens is designed from 15 elements in 13 groups. Because of the shape of the front glass, the lens can’t use filters but the company says the lens was designed for rich colors without accessories. The autofocus uses a newly designed GMR magnetic AF sensor, which the company says offers more speed and accuracy than previous systems while still keeping noise to a minimum.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Controversial CRISPR baby experiment may have resulted in brain enhancements
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
photography news february 16 2019 m10 p asc summicron m 2 35 deckel front cmyk
Photography

Photography news: Wacom’s slimmer pen, Leica’s cinema special edition

In this week's photography news, Wacom launches a new slimmer pen for pro users. Leica's upcoming M10-P is designed for cinema, inside and out, with built-in cinema modes in the updated software.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
be careful who you bokeh jokes apples latest iphone ad depth control
Mobile

Be careful who you bokeh, jokes Apple’s latest iPhone ad

With iPhone sales under pressure, you'd think there wouldn't be much to laugh about at Apple HQ. But the company has seen fit to inject some humor into its latest handset ad, which highlights the camera's Depth Control feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 10
Photography

Luminar’s libraries gain speed, drop need for you to manually import images

Luminar 3 just got a performance boost. Skylum Luminar 3.0.2 has improved speed over December's update, which added the long-promised libraries feature giving editors a Lightroom alternative.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D850
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Olympus OM-D E-M1X reviewe-30218
Photography

Mirrorless cameras were built to be compact, so why have they gotten so heavy?

Mirrorless cameras launched as portable alternatives to bulky and complex DSLRs -- so why are they getting bigger and heavier? Cameras are trending towards heavier models, but that change comes with more advanced features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best place to print photos online
Photography

The best place to print photos online in 2019

Have you been looking around for the best place to print out your favorite photos online or in store? Don't fret, we've pored through dozens of options and narrowed it down to the seven best.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
panasonic lumiz fz1000 ii zs80 dmc fz1000m2 alt01
Photography

The Panasonic FZ1000 gets a much-needed update alongside the smaller ZS80 zoom

Panasonic's 2014 superzoom camera with a larger sensor has finally seen an update. The new Panasonic FZ1000 II has a sensor that's better for low light, more physical controls, and new 4K Photo Mode features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
widest yet fisheye lens handheld
Photography

Watch the construction of a 270-degree fisheye lens, the widest ever

Think you've seen wide fisheye lenses? Think again. A team from Lensrentals recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a custom prototype 4.5mm fisheye lens, which captures a whopping 270-degree view.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nasa earth photo book 4
Photography

NASA celebrates Earth’s incredible natural beauty with free photo book

NASA has published a fabulous new book featuring stunning imagery captured by its satellites over the years. A hardback version is available for $53, though it can also be downloaded to ebook readers for free, and enjoyed online.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
multi lens camera firm light is putting up to nine lenses in a smartphone phone
Mobile

Sony partnership with Light aims to take smartphone photography to new heights

Smartphone photography is in its ascendancy, and a new partnership between Light and Sony hopes to lift it to new heights through the development of multi-image sensor solutions for smartphones. We spoke to Light to find out more.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ricoh gr iii wg 6 launch
News

Ricoh unleashes long-awaited GR III alongside a new waterproof WG-6

The anticipated Ricoh GR III will finally go on sale next month -- after Ricoh debuted full specs and the price for the advanced compact. The company also unveiled the Ricoh WG-6 waterproof camera with a longer zoom and more rugged build.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis