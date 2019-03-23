Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News: Meet the beer that processes film and the first pinhole zoom

Hillary Grigonis
By

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Instagram’s latest update and Sony’s new sensor technology, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Bottoms up — this beer is designed to double as film developer

photography news march 23 2019 supereight
Dogfish

Enterprising photographers have discovered that some beers will actually work as film developer — and now Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, working with Kodak, has brewed a beer designed specifically for the task. SuperEIGHT, named after both Super8 film and its eight unique ingredients, from prickly pear to raspberry, has acidity levels supposedly sufficient for developing film.

The drink has already been tested with the film by Kodak and will become available next month. Along with the beer, photo developers will need some Vitamin C, baking soda, Kodak Rapid Fixer, and Kodak Indicator Stop Bath to develop the film, along with the usual darkroom equipment.

Pinhole lenses meet zoom lenses in Thingify’s latest stunt

Pinhole lenses are an early photography invention that are still around for their low price and unique look — but the simple camera lens just got a new first-ever claim. This week, Thingify teased the first pinhole zoom lens, Pinhole Pro X.

The lens covers an 18-36mm zoom range while keeping that traditional pinhole design. The initial design is in a Sony E Mount, but Thingify hasn’t said if the lens will come to other camera systems. On display during the Photography Show 2019, there’s no price or ship date yet. Thingify’s earlier Pinhole Pro lenses launched on Kickstarter.

Add better audio to the DJI Osmo Pocket with a new adapter

The DJI Osmo Pocket is a camera-and-gimbal combination in one, and while the device will shoot steady video, it’s short on ports. Users can soon expand the Pocket’s capabilities, however, with a new adapter that allows the camera to accept a mic in the USB-C port. 

The adapter supports TRS-jack style 3.5mm microphones, allowing users to add a mic to capture better audio from the small camera. The accessory lists for $39 and is available now through the DJI website.

Capture One for Sony and Fujifilm is half off through March 31

photography news march 23 2019 lifestyle co11 shenjie wu 3000 px web
Capture One

Need new photo editing software? Sony and Fujifilm photographers can save some cash on discounted Capture One software. The editing software from Phase One is half off through March 31, though the sale only includes the versions designed for Sony and Fujifilm.

Capture One is a RAW photo editor as well as an asset manager for editing and organizing photos. The discount includes subscriptions, perpetual licenses, and style packs. The perpetual license is $109 at the sale price, or $79 for the annual prepaid plan or $8 a month. The deal is only available directly through Capture One’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Your Instant Pot can do it all. Research says it has another important function
photography news march 16 2019 release cord x lifestyle1
Photography

Photography News: Taking a smartphone photo probably saved this guy’s life

A man was snapping a photo in Australia when the smartphone stopped an arrow shot at his face. In this week's photography news, see Canon's plans for a stabilized mirrorless, Hasselblad's newest accessories, Samyang's latest lens, and more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Everything we know so far

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson Family murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best movies on hulu alex honnold free solo stream h
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (March 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
lensbaby composer pro ii with edge 35 announced press photos low res marius cinteza 1
Photography

The Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Edge 35 mimics tilt-shift blur for less cash

Want to create a tilt-shift image on a budget? The new Lensbaby Composer II with Edge 35 mimics the look of a tilt-shift lens for under $500. The new Edge 35 optic is part of the Composer Pro II optics system.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
loupedeck plus impressions review 3
Photography

Loupedeck Plus can now edit video, audio with Final Cut Pro

The list of Loupedeck Plus-compatible software is growing. The photo-editing console now works with Final Cut Pro and Adobe Audition for video and audio editing. The controls can be configured to be used on either platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Nvidia’s A.I. Playground lets you edit photos, experience deep learning research

Nvidia is making it easier to access information on deep learning research. It has launched an online space with three demos for image editing, styling, as well as photorealistic image synthesis. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
moleskine paper tablet creative cloud connected adobe illustrator 1
Photography

Paper designs digitize in real time using an Illustrator-connected paper tablet

Love graphic design, but prefer the feel of real paper? The new Moleskine Paper Tablet - Creative Cloud Connected syncs with Adobe Illustrator in real time, turning paper sketches into digital drawings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram checkout launches instagramcheckout
Photography

Insta-checkout? New Instagram service lets you shop without leaving the platform

Shopping on Instagram no longer means leaving the platform to checkout in a web browser. Instagram checkout launched in beta today with a handful of retailers, allowing users to checkout without leaving the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
L3210CW
Computing

Make the most of your toner with our five favorite color laser printers

Color laser printers have improved dramatically over the years, and today's models offer both blazing print speeds and great image quality. Here are our favorite color laser printers, from massive all-in-ones to smaller budget options.
Posted By Daven Mathies
sony one megapixel two millimeter sensor
Photography

Sony’s latest sensor is stacked, backlit, and equipped with a global shutter

Say this five times fast: Backlit, stacked, global shutter sensor. Sony managed to cram all three technologies into one sensor. The result is a high-speed sensor with a higher resolution without sacrificing low-light quality.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

You can now use the innovative Red Hydrogen One on Google Fi

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced in 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper