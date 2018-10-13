Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the Insta360 One X, Holga’s weirdly wonderful mobile “printer,” and Google’s A.I.-powered smartphone camera tricks, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Hey Canon photographers — you can now edit RAW on the iPad

Canon’s RAW processing software is now mobile — the Canon Digital Photo Professional Express brings the company’s desktop RAW editing to iPad. Canon says the app can handle both .CR3 and JPEG files and also works with Wi-Fi connected cameras. The app includes RAW editing tools like tone curves, white balance, and color adjustments. Images can then be saved to the cloud for further editing later.

The Canon DPP Express app is available as a free download from the App Store.

PicsArt focuses on A.I. for new features

Mobile photo editing app PicsArt has opened the PicsArt A.I. Lab — the Moscow-based lab will focus on advancing the app using machine learning technology. PicsArt says the company will tap into artificial intelligence talent in the region to enhance the app’s tools. The company says the lab will focus on expanding features in visual transformation, segmentation, and classification of images, and user behavior prediction and recommendations, along with new ideas based on the technology.

“PicsArt is a fun, lightweight app that millions of people use every day to create moments and share their passions. In order to enable these fun, easy and awesome creations, we have to invest in the serious tech behind it,” Hovhannes Avoyan, PicsArt CEO and co-founder, said. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are key to making photo and video editing easy and intuitive while surfacing the most relevant content for people. Our investment in a Russia-based A.I. lab and tech talent is just the start. In the near future, we plan to further explore and expand our investments in this space.”

With a monthly active user count topping 100 million, PicsArt says they are one of the biggest commercial A.I. apps in the world.

Pick your camera access with the new Hex Ranger Clamshell Bag

Previous Next 1 of 3

Camera backpacks tend to stick with one or two access points to dig out gear, each with its own perks and disadvantages. Hex’s new Ranger line, however, includes a Clamshell Backpack that allows photographers to configure their own access point. The bag can be set up to access gear from the top, left or right sides and uses a customizable internal compartment.

The series also includes the Hex Ranger Sling as a smaller bag that still includes a big main compartment and mini tripod straps. Both bags in the series are available in black Cordura or a camo design. The company says the bags were tested and created with real photographers. The Clamshell backpack retails for about $200 while the Sling sells for about half that.

This Intrepid Enlarger requires minimal darkroom space

Previous Next 1 of 2

Film photography has proven its staying power by continuing to be a medium for artistic expression, but developing your own film usually requires a fairly good-sized darkroom. Intrepid Camera Co., however, is taking one of the larger pieces of equipment and shrinking it down. The Intrepid 4×5 Enlarger is an enlarger for 35mm, 120mm, and 4×5 film that fits into a 4×5 camera.

The enlarger fits onto the back of a 4×5 camera — including the cameras that Intrepid builds — to replace the bulky and expensive darkroom enlargers. The device includes a timer, LED lightbox, negative carrier, enlarging lens board, and multigrade filter holder. The company is funding the Intrepid Enlarger through Kickstarter. If the project is successful, early backers could pick up the enlarger for about $157.

Google Photos’ Live Albums assemble albums for you

Have a person or pet you’re frequently taking snapshots of? The Google Photos app will now put together an album of that special person (or pet) for you. Live Albums are included in the latest update to Google Photos. The app can also edit depth in portrait mode photos on some compatible smartphones. The Top Shot that’s part of the new Google Pixel 3 can also be used to select the best still frame from a video.