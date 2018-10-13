Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News: Raw edits on iPad, and an A.I. research lab for PicsArt

Hillary Grigonis
By

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the Insta360 One X, Holga’s weirdly wonderful mobile “printer,” and Google’s A.I.-powered smartphone camera tricks, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Hey Canon photographers — you can now edit RAW on the iPad

Canon’s RAW processing software is now mobile — the Canon Digital Photo Professional Express brings the company’s desktop RAW editing to iPad. Canon says the app can handle both .CR3 and JPEG files and also works with Wi-Fi connected cameras. The app includes RAW editing tools like tone curves, white balance, and color adjustments. Images can then be saved to the cloud for further editing later.

The Canon DPP Express app is available as a free download from the App Store.

PicsArt focuses on A.I. for new features

Mobile photo editing app PicsArt has opened the PicsArt A.I. Lab — the Moscow-based lab will focus on advancing the app using machine learning technology. PicsArt says the company will tap into artificial intelligence talent in the region to enhance the app’s tools. The company says the lab will focus on expanding features in visual transformation, segmentation, and classification of images, and user behavior prediction and recommendations, along with new ideas based on the technology.

“PicsArt is a fun, lightweight app that millions of people use every day to create moments and share their passions. In order to enable these fun, easy and awesome creations, we have to invest in the serious tech behind it,” Hovhannes Avoyan, PicsArt CEO and co-founder, said. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are key to making photo and video editing easy and intuitive while surfacing the most relevant content for people. Our investment in a Russia-based A.I. lab and tech talent is just the start. In the near future, we plan to further explore and expand our investments in this space.”

With a monthly active user count topping 100 million, PicsArt says they are one of the biggest commercial A.I. apps in the world.

Pick your camera access with the new Hex Ranger Clamshell Bag

1 of 3
photography news oct 13 hexrangercamerabag2
photography news oct 13 hexrangercalmshellbag
photography news oct 13 hexrangersling

Camera backpacks tend to stick with one or two access points to dig out gear, each with its own perks and disadvantages. Hex’s new Ranger line, however, includes a Clamshell Backpack that allows photographers to configure their own access point. The bag can be set up to access gear from the top, left or right sides and uses a customizable internal compartment.

The series also includes the Hex Ranger Sling as a smaller bag that still includes a big main compartment and mini tripod straps. Both bags in the series are available in black Cordura or a camo design. The company says the bags were tested and created with real photographers. The Clamshell backpack retails for about $200 while the Sling sells for about half that.

This Intrepid Enlarger requires minimal darkroom space

1 of 2
photography news oct 13 enlarger set up 2
photography news oct 13 olympus digital camera

Film photography has proven its staying power by continuing to be a medium for artistic expression, but developing your own film usually requires a fairly good-sized darkroom. Intrepid Camera Co., however, is taking one of the larger pieces of equipment and shrinking it down. The Intrepid 4×5 Enlarger is an enlarger for 35mm, 120mm, and 4×5 film that fits into a 4×5 camera.

The enlarger fits onto the back of a 4×5 camera — including the cameras that Intrepid builds — to replace the bulky and expensive darkroom enlargers. The device includes a timer, LED lightbox, negative carrier, enlarging lens board, and multigrade filter holder. The company is funding the Intrepid Enlarger through Kickstarter. If the project is successful, early backers could pick up the enlarger for about $157.

Google Photos’ Live Albums assemble albums for you

Have a person or pet you’re frequently taking snapshots of? The Google Photos app will now put together an album of that special person (or pet) for you. Live Albums are included in the latest update to Google Photos. The app can also edit depth in portrait mode photos on some compatible smartphones. The Top Shot that’s part of the new Google Pixel 3 can also be used to select the best still frame from a video.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG V40 ThinQ: Everything you need to know
Nikon Z7 Review
Product Review

With the Z7, Nikon gives DSLR holdouts the mirrorless wonder they've waited for

Nikon’s long awaited full-frame mirrorless cameras are here, and the Z7 is the new flagship model. But does it stand up to the company's DSLR pedigree, and, more importantly, does it have what it takes to compete with the likes of Sony?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
bitplay allclip lauch ann 3709
Photography

Bitplay’s unique mount brings new lenses, filters to Android and iPhone

Bitplay's lens lineup is now accessible to both iPhone and Android photographers, thanks to a unique lens clip design called AllClip. The new mount launches alongside a new 3x macro lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D7200
Product Review

Nikon’s D7200 is a strong successor to its famous father, but no heir apparent

Nikon’s D7200 is an upgrade to one of our favorite DSLRs -- and even though it's now been replaced, it's still a viable option at a lower price. It shoots excellent stills and performs well. But lack of features hold it back.
Posted By David Elrich
Nikon Coolpix P1000 review
Product Review

With an out-of-this-world 125x zoom, the Nikon P1000 shoots for the moon

On paper, the Nikon Coolpix P1000’s 125x zoom makes other superzoom cameras pale in comparison. But with such an extreme zoom, can you actually get good photos or even use the camera handheld?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Pixel 3
Photography

Google is revolutionizing smartphone photos with computing, not lenses

The new Google Pixel 3 phones are here, and the most intriguing features are cameras that leverage computational photography to deliver great photos. Can we say bye to crappy zoom and poor low-light images?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

Instagram says its A.I. can track down bullying in photos

Instagram is turning to artificial intelligence to help it root out bullying on its platform. Following similar efforts to target bullying in comments, the company now has systems capable of detecting bullying in photos, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Canon EOS R Review
Product Review

Equal parts fresh and familiar, Canon's EOS R gives pros the best of both

While the EOS R is Canon’s first foray into full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R feels like anything but a first-generation product.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
insta360 one x news top
Photography

Bullet time on a budget: Insta360’s $400 One X camera is ready for action

Insta360 launched the Insta360 One X, a follow-up to the original One 360-degree camera. This time it shoots at a higher resolution and has a new design that doesn't see the camera attach directly to your phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple iPad 2018 Hands On Review
Photography

Apple acquisition points to possibility of easy background removal in photos

According to a Danish newspaper, Apple now owns a company that uses machine learning to remove or replace the background on photos and videos. Spektral's website says it is working to bring the A.I. background removal to smartphones.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
holga printer kickstarter lifestyle 6 07181658
Photography

This battery-free ‘printer’ turns your smartphone pics into film

A mobile printer that doesn't require batteries? The Hola Printer is an oddly cool printer that snaps an instant film photo of your smartphone screen to convert your favorite shots into physical prints.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2018 nikon small world photo winners 1 metapocyrtus subquadrulfier
Photography

Incredible images reveal the eye of a weevil and other microscopic wonders

You can't see it, but that doesn't mean it's not stunning. The winners of the 2018 Nikon Small World competition are a mix of science and art. The winning entry captures the eye of a weevil and the jewelry-like scales surrounding the eye.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
skylum luminar sky enhancer 5 2 jim nix after
Photography

Luminar (re)touches the sky with a simple A.I.-powered slider

Tired of making complex masks to bring out the sky in a photograph? A.I. can do some of that enhancement for you with a new A.I. Sky Enhancer inside Skylum Luminar. The tool uses A.I. to apply the adjustment to only the sky.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
3d facebook photos launch facebook3dphotoslaunch
Social Media

3D Facebook photos jump out of the newsfeed, no glasses needed

You're not seeing things -- that photo in your Facebook newsfeed is 3D. Launching today, 3D Facebook Photos use the depth maps from dual-lens smartphones to add dimension to an image as you move your phone.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett