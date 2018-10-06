Share

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the new Adobe Elements software, and Instagram’s new boss and new nametag tool, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Skylum Luminar teases upcoming Lightroom-like Libraries

Almost a year ago, Skylum shared that the Luminar photo editor would soon be getting a Lightroom-like digital assets manager. Well, Skylum says the update is still coming — and has shared a series of teaser videos to whet users’ appetites until the Library tool finally debuts. The change adds a Library mode to the RAW photo editor. The teasers suggest a fast library for organizing photos and syncing edits across multiple images. Skylum says the update is coming before the end of 2018.

Sony builds a polarizer directly onto a sensor

Polarizing filters control reflected light, allowing for several different types of image enhancements, from removing reflections to creating a bluer sky. Sony has a different take on the traditional polarizer, however — and added one to a digital imaging sensor. The sensor uses a four-direction on-chip polarizer. Unlike a polarizing filter, the on-chip variation calculates the degree and direction of the polarization in real time.

The result is similar to using a polarizing filter, including controlled reflections. While not the first polarizing sensor, Sony says the on-chip design is underneath the lens layer, which improves performance and enables mass production with uniform results. The sensor also has the coveted global shutter.

Photographers shouldn’t get too excited yet though — the 5-megapixel sensor is designed for inspection and manufacturing applications.

Tamron says its Nikon mount lenses may not work properly with the Nikon Z adapter

One of the biggest perks to seeing major DSLR companies launch professional mirrorless products is lens compatibility, but that may not hold true for third-party lenses. Tamron released a statement this week warning users that some Tamron Di and Di II series lenses “may not be operational properly” on the Z7. The company says it is searching for the cause of the incompatibility and will update photographers with a complete list of compatibility.

The Nikon Z7 and Z6 require a lens adapter to use Nikon F mount lenses. Sigma also released a statement in which it confirmed that current lenses have been tested with the Z7 and work properly. Sigma does say, however, that some lenses that were manufactured before November 2013 may not be fully compatible with the Nikon Z adapter.