Digital Trends
Photography

Photography News: Luminar teases Libraries, Sony develops polarized sensor

Hillary Grigonis
By

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the new Adobe Elements software, and Instagram’s new boss and new nametag tool, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Skylum Luminar teases upcoming Lightroom-like Libraries

Almost a year ago, Skylum shared that the Luminar photo editor would soon be getting a Lightroom-like digital assets manager. Well, Skylum says the update is still coming — and has shared a series of teaser videos to whet users’ appetites until the Library tool finally debuts. The change adds a Library mode to the RAW photo editor. The teasers suggest a fast library for organizing photos and syncing edits across multiple images. Skylum says the update is coming before the end of 2018.

Sony builds a polarizer directly onto a sensor

Polarizing filters control reflected light, allowing for several different types of image enhancements, from removing reflections to creating a bluer sky. Sony has a different take on the traditional polarizer, however — and added one to a digital imaging sensor. The sensor uses a four-direction on-chip polarizer. Unlike a polarizing filter, the on-chip variation calculates the degree and direction of the polarization in real time.

The result is similar to using a polarizing filter, including controlled reflections. While not the first polarizing sensor, Sony says the on-chip design is underneath the lens layer, which improves performance and enables mass production with uniform results. The sensor also has the coveted global shutter.

Photographers shouldn’t get too excited yet though — the 5-megapixel sensor is designed for inspection and manufacturing applications.

Tamron says its Nikon mount lenses may not work properly with the Nikon Z adapter

One of the biggest perks to seeing major DSLR companies launch professional mirrorless products is lens compatibility, but that may not hold true for third-party lenses. Tamron released a statement this week warning users that some Tamron Di and Di II series lenses “may not be operational properly” on the Z7. The company says it is searching for the cause of the incompatibility and will update photographers with a complete list of compatibility. 

The Nikon Z7 and Z6 require a lens adapter to use Nikon F mount lenses. Sigma also released a statement in which it confirmed that current lenses have been tested with the Z7 and work properly. Sigma does say, however, that some lenses that were manufactured before November 2013 may not be fully compatible with the Nikon Z adapter.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Venom' movie: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The best new music this week: Adrianne Lenker, Jim James, and more
adobe acrobat dc modernized home view across desktop phone tablet high res
Photography

Adobe modernizes the PDF with updates to Acrobat, Adobe Scan

Sure, PDFs are a universal format, but they can be hard to work with. Adobe is working to ease some of those challenges with updates to Adobe Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader, and Adobe Scan.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to make an animated gif a
Social Media

These are the best ways to make an animated GIF

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
apple iphone x
Photography

Follow these tips and tricks to take the best photos with your phone

Smartphones can take some pretty good photos, so long as you know what you're doing. Here are some basic tips and tricks, from lighting to composition, for taking your smartphone photography to the next level.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
instagrams new boss adam mosseri head of instagram center
Business

Instagram names new boss: Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri

Instagram's new boss is Adam Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook — the company that owns Instagram. More recently, Mosseri ran Facebook's news feed before moving to Instagram's product division in May 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lifeprint harry potter printer adds fun elements from the wizzarding world 1
Photography

Lifeprint’s Harry Potter printer adds motion magic to photos

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! You can now print moving photos and declare your Hogwarts House loyalty with Lifeprint's Harry Potter Magic Photo and Video Printer and App, and add AR elements from the Wizarding World.
Posted By Les Shu
miggo pictar pro kickstarter 1220
Photography

Pictar Pro makes phones even more DSLR-like with viewfinder and better build

The Pictar Pro gives smartphones even more of the controls like a real camera has, including a viewfinder and control dials. It has a better build quality, and it connects to a phone using the magic of sound.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iphone xs and max vs x camera shootout v comp
Photography

Is the iPhone XS camera really that much better? Definitely. See for yourself

Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max have excellent cameras. How much better are they? We pit them against last year's iPhone X to find out. The differences may be minuscule, but they certainly are substantial.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
facebook premiere polls badges launch premieres copy
Social Media

Facebook Premieres is a mash-up of popular Live and prerecorded videos

Love the Live chats but cringe at the quality? Facebook Premieres will mix the features of Live with prerecorded videos. Premieres are scheduled to go live at a specific time, allowing users to watch and chat together.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Coolpix P1000 review
Product Review

With an out-of-this-world 125x zoom, the Nikon P1000 shoots for the moon

On paper, the Nikon Coolpix P1000’s 125x zoom makes other superzoom cameras pale in comparison. But with such an extreme zoom, can you actually get good photos or even use the camera handheld?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
camera autofocus guide miha jan strehovec 229032 unsplash
Photography

Stop missing the mark — here’s what you need to know about autofocus settings

Camera focusing on the wrong part of the image? The autofocus settings may be to blame. Learn how autofocus works, the different types of autofocus systems, what each autofocus mode does and when to use each setting in this autofocus…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis, David Elrich
adobe photoshop elements premiere 2019 pse2019 redesignphotocollages
Photography

With Premiere Elements’ new A.I. editor, you may finally finish that video project

Continuing a trend of artificial intelligence enhancements, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements will now create entire slideshows and collages for you when you open the program. Both also include general performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 4
Social Media

Snap a photo to follow a new friend on Instagram with its Nametags tool

Skip the typing and search bar -- Instagram now allows you to add friends using the in-app camera. Nametags are scannable graphics that will lead straight to your Instagram profile.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Canon EF 85mm f1.4L IS lens review
Product Review

Fast and steady wins the race for Canon’s 85mm f/1.4L IS lens

Combining both a fast f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilization, the Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L rejects the choice between speed and stability and finally delivers a prime lens that gives photographers the best of both.
Posted By Daven Mathies