Digital Trends
Photography

Color grading pushes Corel Pinnacle Studio 22 toward more pro features

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 3
pinnacle studio 22 ultimate tiny planet effects copy
pinnacle studio 22 ultimate color grading copy
pinnacle studio 22 plus and ultimate three four point editing copy

Corel’s Pinnacle Studio video editor sits in the gap between consumer editing software and the professional options — and Corel just nudged the software even more towards that pro end. This week, Corel announced Pinnacle Studio 22, an update that brings advanced features like color grading and three and four point editing.

Corel says that Pinnacle is designed for the users that want more than a basic video editor but without the complexities or expense of a pro-grade platform. The company is aiming to keep the simple interface while adding more high-end features in the latest version with features typically found in those pro-grade options.

Color grading opens up a suite of new editing tools to fine-tune the video’s color. The HSL tools (hue, saturation, luminance) allow for control over each color channel to make specific colors pop, to shift a specific color to alter a mood, or to simply correct colors that didn’t record accurately. The new color tools also allow for color grading to match different clips. The colors tools also include color wheels, LUTs, waveform scope and others.

The addition of three- and four-point editing helps editors mix clips more precisely. The process allows users to place flags at the exact point of the transitions when adding a clip at the end or in the middle of the existing timeline.

A new MultiCam Capture Lite option allows the software to capture a screen share while simultaneously filming from the webcam, a process popular with creating software tutorials. The option syncs the different sources, including audio.

Additional updates expand previously added features. Splitscreen options, for example, now have keyframes that allow editors more control when working with multiple clips on the screen at once, including enhanced options for transitions and movement. In a demonstration, the new split-frame keyframe tools were used to create a magnifying glass effect over the original video. The previously added 360 video support now includes the tiny planet and rabbit hole views to create a spherical panorama or reversed spherical panorama.

The update also includes updates to Pinnacle MyDVD and new effects from NewBlueFX. The update also integrates the new features from the 21.5 mid-version update, which included selective color and transition effects that use two similar objects or colors in the clips to create less jarring transitions.

“With the latest version, we’re pushing this even further with a pro-inspired feature set that’s ideal for the video editing enthusiast who wants to do more,” Michel Yavercovski, senior director for product management for Pinnacle, said in a press release. “With new capabilities like Color Grading, Three- and Four-Point Editing, and dynamic Split Screen with Keyframes, Pinnacle Studio Ultimate is the ideal choice for anyone striving to create projects that replicate the polish and creativity of professional productions.”

The software is available in three options with varying tiers of features, starting at $60. Pinnacle Studio 22 Plus retails for about $100 and the Ultimate for $130.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
watch how nikon tests the durability of its d850 professional dslr
Photography

Watch how Nikon tests the durability of its D850 professional DSLR

Nikon's D850 DSLR won many plaudits when it launched in 2017. Praised for its robust, weather-resistant body design, the Japanese camera firm has released a video offering some insight into how it came to be built that way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
LG Q6
Mobile

Selfies don’t usually descend into brawls, but this one did

Snapping a selfie is usually a fun activity, but for a couple of women attempting to get a picture of Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain last week, the exercise turned into a brawl involving both of their families.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
film processing lab behind the scenes
Photography

Film-processing lab offers fascinating behind-the-scenes look

Digital is now the dominant format in the photography world, but there are still plenty of photographers who've chosen to continue with film. So how have the remaining processing labs adapted in order to serve those who love film?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG HSM Art
Photography

From wide angle to telephoto, here are the best lenses for your Nikon DSLR

Looking for the perfect lens to pair with your Nikon DSLR? Here are Nikon's best lenses -- and a few from third-party manufacturers -- from macro to telephoto, from $220 to $2,400.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best place to print photos online
Photography

The best place to print photos online: Seven top photo labs

Have you been looking around for the best place to print out your favorite photos online? Don't fret, we've pored through dozens of options and narrowed it down to the seven best.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
brother color laser printer mfc l3770cdw announced newbrothercolorlaserprinters
Photography

Brother’s new laser printers spit out prints with just a tap thanks to NFC

Seven new color laser printers carry the Brother name, as well as new features like NFC to easily print from mobile. The lineup sits between $200 and $400, and boasts faster print speeds and an updated design.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nixplay Iris review
Photography

The Nixplay Iris might just make digital picture frames cool again

The digital picture frame's popularity has fizzled because of time-consuming updates and low quality -- but can a Wi-Fi connected frame change that? The Nixplay Iris is an 8-inch smart digital picture frame that wireless updates photos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

8 easy ways for you to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best camera straps
Photography

These are the best camera straps you can get your hands on

Choosing the right camera strap for your needs can be a tough decision. To help sort through the junk, we've rounded up the best camera straps on the market for you to choose from.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to use adobe spark post my
Social Media

How to use Adobe Spark Post to spice up your social media images

Images are proven to get more likes than plain text -- but only if those images are good. Adobe Spark post is an AI-powered design program for non-designers. Here's how to use it to take your social media feeds to the next level.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
giphy top gifs 2017 keys
Photography

18 seconds of fame: Giphy’s quirky new GIF film festival has a $10K prize

Have a knack for creating GIFs? Someone is going to win $10,000 for a video that's 18 seconds or less at the Giphy Film Festival. The new contest is set to recognize the top creator for the short micro-films in five different categories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
google one news
Mobile

Google One subscriptions offer more cloud storage for low prices, other perks

Can't get enough storage on Google Drive, Photos, or Gmail? Google One is the new way to boost your cloud storage. But it's not just about more space -- Google One comes with a loads of benefits.
Posted By Mark Jansen
loupedeck plus impressions review 3
Photography

A turn for the better: Loupedeck+ adds custom dials, more to Lightroom console

The Loupedeck+ improves on the original Lightroom console by adding welcome customization options and introducing support for Skylum Aurora HDR. What's even better is that it does this all at an even lower price.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony A7R III
Photography

Sorry, DSLR, but Sony mirrorless is now the best-selling full-frame camera

Four out of every ten full-frame cameras sold in the United States during the first-half of 2018 had the Sony name. That makes Sony's mirrorless full-frame cameras the best-selling models.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis