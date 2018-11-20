Digital Trends
Dual cameras for Spectacles 3? Report suggests Snap-designed glasses with AR

Hillary Grigonis
By

Snap Inc.’s next pair of camera glasses could integrate one of Snapchat’s most-loved features: Augmented reality. A recent report suggested the rumored third-generation Spectacles will have two cameras, allowing the wearers to use AR Lenses as well as capturing depth effects, possibly similar to dual camera smartphones. Snapchat hasn’t confirmed the report, but if the rumors are true, Snapchat fans could be getting a high-end Spectacles option.

According to a new report by Cheddar, Snap Inc. is planning a new $350 Spectacles with a new design. Unlike the current Spectacles 2, the upcoming camera glasses are purported to house two camera lenses instead of one. The report suggests the dual cameras will be able to add the AR Lenses from inside the Snapchat app using the glasses. The dual cameras could also power “3D-like” effects, the report suggests.

The latest report isn’t the first time Snap Inc. has been rumored to working on a pair of glasses with dual cameras. Ahead of the launch of Spectacles 2, the company was rumored to be working on both a water-resistant pair, which has now launched, and a high-end flagship with dual cameras and depth sensing.

Integrating AR into Snapchat’s hardware would move one of the app’s popular features into the camera glasses. More AR from Snapchat wouldn’t be surprising, but Snap Inc. has lost money on Spectacles in the past, which makes launching a version with a much higher price point a bold move for the company. Reports suggested Snap Inc. was left with $40 million unsold Spectacles in the first version, yet the company moved forward and launched a second version of the camera glasses earlier this year.

Snap Inc.’s year has been a tumultuous one; the company has fallen below Wall Street expectations, while user growth has slowed after launching a new redesign. According to the Cheddar report, the company expects to continue to lose money on hardware before eventually breaking even and growing.

The second generation of the camera glasses added weather-sealing and the option to take stills instead of just videos for Stories sharing. The update also brought an enhanced design, and in September, two more frame options for users that weren’t fans of the rounded frames.

