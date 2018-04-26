Prepare your face: Snapchat Spectacles 2 will be announced this week

Share

Snap Inc. will announce an updated version of its Spectacles this week. The second generation pair of camera-equipped sunglasses have been confirmed by Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with Wired; but he didn’t discuss any of the new features, or the possibility of a new design.

Rumors of Spectacles 2 have spread for some time. However, it was never certain the product would be released, given the massive amount of unsold pairs of original Spectacles the company was rumored to have hidden away. While no details were discussed in the interview, Spiegel did reveal a little more about the company’s vision regarding its hardware range.

Spectacles are developed separately to the Snapchat app, allowing the two to evolve without interference. The eventual plan is for the two to meet, with Spiegel saying that, “Over the next decade or so, the way these pieces fit together will probably be what defines our company.” He’s conscious of augmented reality’s limited success elsewhere, and says hardware restrictions — batteries, screens, and design — hold it back.

However, this awareness may not have stopped Snap Inc. from developing two new versions of Spectacles, according to existing rumors. The first pair may be a slight improvement over the first generation model, with a performance boost, added water resistance, and a choice of new colors. It’s the second pair of new Spectacles which are likely to be more desirable. It’s possible they will have dual cameras with depth sensing technology, GPS, a new design, and be made out of aluminum rather than plastic.

Exciting changes, but ones which will almost certainly impact the price, with the dual-camera Spectacles costing around $300 according to rumor. That’s more than twice what you’ll pair for a regular pair now. Snapchat’s Spectacles work best with Snapchat’s app, but the videos can be shared on other social networks, and have became known for their unique circular viewpoint. Whether this will alter, or greater integration with other platforms will be added, is unknown. Any partnerships with companies to provide prescription lenses have not been leaked at this stage either.

Snap Inc. does not have long until the end of the week arrives, therefore look out for Spectacles 2 very soon, and we’ll bring you all the news as soon as we know more.