Ever wanted to take a Snap using both of your phone’s cameras simultaneously? You can do it now with Snapchat’s latest feature.

On Monday, Snapchat announced the rollout of Dual Camera, a feature that allows Snapchatters to record content using their devices’ front and rear cameras at the same time. And judging by the images Snapchat provided in their announcement, using Dual Camera results in capturing two perspectives of the same moment, often letting the person taking the Snap have more of a starring role in the moment that they’re recording.

The new Dual Camera feature offers four layouts: Picture in Picture, Vertical, Horizontal, and Cutout. Content created with Dual Camera is also expected to support the use of stickers, lenses, and music.

While the Dual Camera feature is available today, it’s only accessible to iOS users. Android users will have to wait a little longer as Snapchat expects to roll out support for Android devices “in the coming months.”

If you’re an iOS user and want to try out the Dual Camera feature right now, just navigate to the camera screen and look for the Dual Camera icon (as pictured above). Select that icon and choose your preferred layout.

The Dual Camera isn’t the only feature Snapchat has released recently. Earlier this month, Snapchat Plus subscribers got four new features. The messaging app also added a new parental supervision tool called Family Center, which, among other things, allows parents of teen Snapchatters to view who is chatting with their teens.

