 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

A new Snapchat feature lets parents see who their teens chat with

Anita George
By

Popular messaging app Snapchat has a new parental supervision feature that lets parents see who their teens are chatting with. Notably, the feature doesn’t allow parents to view the content of those chats.

On Tuesday, the messaging app’s developer, Snap Inc., announced via a blog post that a new in-app feature called Family Center would allow parents of teen Snapchatters to see who is friends with their teens and who is chatting with them. Additionally, parents can also use Family Center to report accounts for abuse.

A series of three mobile screenshots showing the Snapchat Family Center feature in action all on a bright yellow background.
Snap Inc./Snapchat

However, the new Family Center feature doesn’t let parents monitor their teens’ actual chat conversations. And in its announcement, Snap Inc. offered an interesting perspective as to why it’s purposefully designed that way:

“Family Center is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.”

Family Center is also expected to have more parental supervision and control features added to it: Snap says that “in the coming weeks” parents will also be able to see their teens’ newly added friends. In the fall, Snapchat is also expected to add more content controls and a way for teens to let parents know when they have reported an account or content to Snapchat.

Before setting up Family Center, there are few requirements that must be met first:

  • Parents must have their own active Snapchat account in order to set up Family Center and to connect with their teen on it.
  • Parents have to be friends with their teen on Snapchat before sending an invitation.
  • Parents have to invite their teens to join Family Center and teens have to accept that invitation. Teens have to opt-in to Family Center before it can work.
  • You have to be a parent, guardian, or trusted relative 25 years of age or older to send Family Center invitations.

According to Snap’s instructional video above, Family Center can be accessed in the Settings menu under the Privacy controls section.

Editors' Recommendations

Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap

A woman sits by a desk as she works using an Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32DC.

Collide director on making a modern Magnolia about love and loss

A man and a woman sit at a table in Collide.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will speed into theaters in 2024

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles stand beside each other in team formation in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

How to hide a channel on YouTube TV

youtube tv hide channels 1

North Korean hackers are targeting crypto workers

A hand on a laptop in a dark surrounding.

What is Twitch? Everything you need to know about the top live-streaming platform

Phone with Twitch mobile app.

Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $500 today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best 75-inch TV Deals: Get a big-screen TV for $580 today

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Let in some sunshine with the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver

A person installing the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver.

Best Sonos Deals: Save on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

Best Sony TV deals for August 2022

Sony Z8H TV

Best LG TV Deals for August 2022

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup