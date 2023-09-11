 Skip to main content
Sony Alpha a7 III deal: Save $300 on the popular mirrorless camera

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.
If you want one of the best digital cameras to boost your snap game (but don’t want to pay full price) come check out this deal on Sony’s Alpha a7 III. It’s a powerful stand alone camera that shoots both still images and movies. Right now it can be yours for $1,900. While that’s still certainly an expense, it is $300 down from the usual $2,200 and a price point we find worthy of a second look. There’s a category of person that, at this point, would rather look at smartphones with great cameras, but if you’re still with us, be sure to tap the button below to check out this camera deal and read on to see what all of the fuss is about.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III

The Sony Alpha a7 III is both a single shot and movie camera, so let us break those down individually. With this camera, you’ll be able to shoot in 24.2MP quality, over double that of the iPhone 13 and its 12MP lenses. It has a focal range designed for everyday shots, such as a mountain landscape or a detailed photo of the ladybug that just landed on your offhand. Similarly, the Sony Alpha a7 III supports a wide variety of times and lighting conditions with its ISO range of 100 to 51,200. While our phone cameras can feel like muskets at times (shoot, wait, look at picture, shoot again) the Sony Alpha a7 III takes photos at 10 fps, so you don’t have to be so deliberate about your shot. If that bird does something cool, you’ll probably catch a pic of it.

That edges us into the land of video. The Sony Alpha a7 III is able to capture 4K HDR video footage, giving a lifelike color range. In other words, when you wirelessly stream your videos (and pics) to your TV — a feature of the Sony Alpha a7 III — your movies are going to look fantastic. If you own a bright 4K OLED TV you’ll have to try it.

Perhaps if there is any indication that the Sony Alpha a7 III is worth it, it is the nearly perfect rating the camera has after 1,000+ ratings over on Best Buy. Just tap the button below to go check them out yourself. Remember, this is a $2,200 camera we’re talking about that is now $1,900 as it is on a $300 off sale. So, go check it out and see if it’s right for you!

