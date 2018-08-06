Digital Trends
This new Tamron 17-35mm is the lightest bright wide-angle zoom yet

Hillary Grigonis
The wider the zoom range, the larger the lens — but Tamron’s latest lens claims to be among the lightest options for ultra wide-angle photography. On Monday, August 6, Tamron announced the 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD in Nikon and Canon full-frame mounts. The lens, Tamron says, is the lightest ultra-wide zoom available among lenses with similar specifications.

While encompassing a range from 17-35mm, the new Tamron lens weights just a touch over a pound at 16.2 ounces and measures 3.5 inches long (3.6 inches for the Canon mount). According to Tamron, that makes the lens the lightest wide angle that is brighter than f/4.

The weight is key because Tamron says it is not doing away with the existing SP 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD. Instead, the lens is designed for portability and travel, encompassing a popular range used for landscape photography.

The lens is constructed from 15 elements in 10 groups, including four low dispersion elements designed to reduce chromatic aberrations. Tamron says the lens was also designed for sharpness and contrast. To reduce flare, the lens also uses Tamron’s Broad-Band Anti-Reflection coatings. A seven-blade aperture creates circular bokeh.

The autofocus system, which works as close as 11 inches from the subject, is optimized for quiet performance. The company claims the optimized autofocus system also has enhanced speed and tracking compared to earlier lenses.

While weather-sealed lenses tend to be heavier, Tamron opted not to skip out of the extra seals to claim that “lightest” title. The lens is moisture resistant, including seals around the lens mount. The front of the lens uses a fluorine coating that both makes the lens easier to clean and increases durability. The lens uses 77mm filters.

The lens is compatible with Tamron’s TAP-In Console, an accessory that enables firmware updates as well as adjustments to the autofocus system.

The Tamron 17-35mm F/2.8 Di OSD in a Nikon mount is slated for release on September 4. A Canon mount is expected to follow, but the company hasn’t yet shared a launch date. The lens is already listed for pre-order, retailing for about $600. The lens joins other Tamron lenses like the 18-400mm zoom lens.

