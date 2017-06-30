New Tamron lens has five stops of stabilization for better low-light shots

Why it matters to you The 24-70mm is a popular lens, and now it has more stabilization than ever before.

The 24-70mm f/2.8 is a standard workhorse lens popular for its bright versatility, but now Tamron is bringing more options to the table. Announced today, June 30, the Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 offers the highest level of image stabilization in its class with a CIPA rating of 5-stops. The lens will launch in both a Canon and Nikon full-frame mount.

The key behind the lens’ biggest features is what Tamron is calling a Dual Micro-Processing system. The MPU affects both the image stabilization system and the autofocus motor. Each MPU unit uses a built-in Digital Signal Processor. With processors inside each unit, the lens is able to focus faster and with more accuracy, as well as expanding the stabilization system’s capabilities.

The faster signal processing allows the lens to keep shots steadier up to five stops beyond a lens without any stabilization system at all. The five-stop stabilization, paired with the f/2.8 aperture, helps the lens capture better low-light images, Tamron says, allowing users to shoot with slower shutter speeds without the shake.

The Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2, the second generation of the lens, uses high quality glass designed to match the resolution of the latest cameras. The lens, built with 17 elements in 12 groups, also uses aspherical, extra refractive and low dispersion elements to further enhance the quality. Tamron says lens coatings also works to prevent flare and ghosting.

The lens also has a close-up focusing distance of 15 inches.

Despite the lens’ enhanced capabilities, Tamron says the lens is still designed with travel in mind. The lens weighs just under 32 ounces and measures less than 4.5 inches, with slight size variations between the Nikon and Canon mount systems. The compact design is also paired with moisture-resistant construction. The lens hood also utilizes a new locking mechanism to prevent accidental drops.

The announcement comes on the heels of the launch of a lens that claims another title for Tamron as the widest zoom range for APS-C cameras, an 18-400mm. The 24-70mm f/2.8 is a popular lens choice for events and travel because of the versatility and wide aperture, encouraging third-party lens companies like Tamron and Tokina to launch their own versions with competitive prices.

The Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 will sell for $1,199. The Nikon mount is expected to ship in August with the Canon version following in September.