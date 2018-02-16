'Black Panther' review, 'Kung Fury 2,' and more

Share

But it’s not all Black Panther today. We’ve got plenty more in store, including the essentially insane news this week that Kung Fury — the deliciously ridiculous 30-minute amalgamation of virtually everything that made the ’80s weird and wonderful — is getting a full-length feature follow-up. The kicker? The project has already signed on Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenneger, and (because why not?) David Hasselhoff. Writer/creator David Sanberg is also returning in the title role of Kung Fury himself and, well, we just don’t even know what to say except, radical.

That’s just a small taste of what’s coming up for today’s show. We’ll also be discussing Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai, Ready Player One’s epic new trailer, Ryan Murphy’s megadeal with Netflix, the PDX-filmed thriller Bad Samaritan, and much, much more.

