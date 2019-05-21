Digital Trends
Social Media

Ev Williams still wants to save the world

Jeremy Kaplan
By
ev williams kara swisher social media collision 2019 20190521 115023
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

There’s a narrative in the world at large: Social media is evil, leading to a mental health crisis in Generation Z, aiding foreign governments in influencing the elections, supporting a rise in hate speech. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel, according to Ev Williams, who ought to know. After all, he co-founded Twitter. But weaning ourselves off today’s social media won’t be easy.

“It’s like a sugar high — and now we’re like oh, do we need this in our lives in the same way?”

On stage at the 2019 Collision conference in Toronto, Williams spoke Tuesday with noted journalist Kara Swisher, a co-founder of Recode and a New York Times columnist.

“[Social media] is in the bleakness of figuring out where it needs to go. I don’t have any answers for how we get out of the current situation,” Williams said, noting that “it amplifies all the bad aspects of humanity.” But he’s sure there’s a way out, somewhere down the line: “There is a better version of social media to be invented. I don’t know if that will happen incrementally … or if it will happen with completely new paradigms to come around. But it will happen,” he said.

That path may lie through new platforms and new ways of communicating, such as Medium, the site Williams founded after Twitter and continues to tinker with — though perhaps not 63 times in the last year, as Swisher joked. Most recently Medium has pivoted to subscriptions, as have many publishers, something Williams says is going very well for Medium. But subscriptions are inherently challenging: How many services do you want to subscribe to, after all?

“Every publisher is putting up paywalls and subscriptions and it seems very clear that people aren’t going to subscribe to dozens, just like they don’t subscribe to every TV show they watch or every musician,” Williams said.

The future for social media and the media world at large remains very much in flux, in other words, though Williams said he is still very optimistic about media. There were rumors that he considered investing in New York Magazine, which he acknowledged with a smile.

Link to Tweet

Meanwhile, Williams looks to support startups and innovators through venture capital funding, with a nod toward companies that can have positive social impact.

“We invest in what we call ‘world-positive investing,’ things that address big, systemic problems in society,” he told Swisher. Companies in the health space, wellness, and even food. Williams invested in Beyond Meat for example, one of many companies aiming to create meat substitutes through science. He called it a “phenomenally lucrative” investment. He also sees an effort to fight the homogeneity of the investment world, which is very much white and male.

In my 20 years of building companies in Silicon valley, the focus on diveristiy and inclusion in the last 5 years is an order of magnitude higher, and it’s changing ohow we invest, how ewe hire … and we have a long way to go.”

And the numbers still don’t’ bear out.–Kara

I agree–Ev

Clearly, there’s still work to do.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
google qualcomm development kit assistant on headphones
Mobile

Google and Qualcomm want to make more smart headphones with the Google Assistant

Google and Qualcomm have released a new development kit aimed at making it easier for manufacturers to add Google Assistant support to headphones and headsets. The development kit is now available.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Julian Chokkattu
Requesting an Uber ride
Cars

The Uber, Lyft strike appears to be a flop, but it might have spooked investors

By all accounts, Wednesday's Uber, Lyft strike wasn't very successful, or well attended, with a handful of picketing drivers showing up in most cities. Where it may have had an effect though is on Wall Street as Uber heads for its IPO.
Posted By Ed Oswald
fubotv ad supported free tv channel turner networks
Home Theater

FuboTV CEO says company will launch ad-supported free TV streaming soon

FuboTV will be launching a free, ad-supported live streaming TV channel, according to the company's CEO. Few details are available, but the move might be a way for the company to attract viewers to its paid platform.
Posted By Simon Cohen
walmart google home deals bundles hub lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Google is ending its Works with Nest system. Here’s what that means for you

Google is making some big smart home changes. Google is ending its Works with Nest system, and that means a lot of compatibility with Nest devices may not be available for long. Take a look at all the facts you need!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
app store
Mobile

Apple might have to open iPhone to other app stores — here’s what that means

The Supreme Court ruled that an antitrust case against Apple can go ahead. The case is over whether or not Apple is a monopoly because of the way that it operates the App Store. Here's what the ruling could mean for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Home Theater

Here’s why Disney’s Hulu takeover won’t matter for a while

With Comcast ceding control of Hulu, Disney is now in complete control of the popular streaming service, but that won't mean much for regular subscribers, at least not for now, anyway.
Posted By Chris Gates
amazon air cargo hub prime plane
Business

Jeff Bezos breaks ground on $1.5B Amazon cargo hub for 100 Prime Air planes

Amazon has all kinds of plans to speed up delivery times, but none come bigger than the $1.5 billion air cargo hub that it's building in Kentucky for up to 100 of its Prime Air cargo planes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

American Express expands its dining app services by purchasing Resy

American Express is continuing to snap up apps and services within the lifestyle bracket. Today, the monolithic financial giant has announced it is purchasing the restaurant reservation app Resy.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Call Screening Pixel 3
Mobile

FCC could require carriers to block robocalls. Here’s why they didn’t before

The FCC is considering making legal protections for carriers that want to block robocalls. In the past, carriers were worried about the legal implications of blocking legitimate robocalls, but these new protections could change that.
Posted By Christian de Looper
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Instagram’s new Explore grid tempts you to open your wallet

Instagram has made some changes to its Explore tab that might tempt you into the occasional shopping spree. It's also planning to add Stories to the grid, mixing them up with the existing photos and videos.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
The Best Jobs in Tech
Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

Late spring weather isn’t the only thing heating up. The technology sector offers some of the hottest jobs in the country, and talent and experience are in high demand. May is blooming with thousands of high-paying positions all over the…
Posted By Benjamin Beck
pixel 2
Web

Gmail logs your purchase history, undermining Google’s commitment to privacy

Google has tried to portray itself as privacy-focused. But a new report shows Google tracks many of your online purchases, even if they are bought from a non-Google affiliated store like Amazon.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC chairman and commissioner support the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei p30 pro p20 mate 20 camera shootout comp header
Mobile

The Commerce Department implements a temporary reprieve to Huawei

Google has severed most of its partnerships with Huawei, after its addition to the "Entity List" of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Future Huawei devices will lose access to the Google Play Store, Chrome, and Android updates.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit